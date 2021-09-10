Photos of Sani Abdul Majeed, the final year student at UEW who passed on after writing his final exams have broken hearts online

It turns out that the brilliant young man was very good-looking and was talented at the acrobatics

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the heartbreaking comments that Ghanaians have shared after viewing Majeed's pictures

Sani Abdul Majeed, a final year student at the University of Education, Winneba, who sadly lost his life whilst he was celebrating after finishing his final examination has gotten many Ghanaians teared up.

This is especially after photos of the handsome young man started getting shared on social and many Ghanaians are appreciating how talented and good-looking he was.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, a video that has been shared on social media captured the moment Majeed sadly lost his life as he was somersaulting but ended up landing on a critical part of his body.

Sani Abdul Majeed: Handsome Photos of Level 400 UEW Student who died After Final Exam Surface Credit: @madam_eudia

Source: Twitter

What Ghanaians are saying

After seeing pictures of the deceased shared on the Twitter handle @madam_eudia, lots of people went into the comment section to commiserate and share some thoughts.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

@XhorlaliHenry could not believe his eyes:

So like play like play,the guy die just like that? Herrh aswear sey if your house no good erh, gye Nyame

@dicepinapple11 commented on Majeed's looks:

Looks like an ewe guy for mee

@McTwoBest4 stated:

My family members go know say I have graduated 2 weeks after.. ein own field of study kill am.

@quecy_loco mentioned:

Ah Charlie so that’s it ? eiiii the school investment and learning stress from primary all just to end it upon completing uni? This world ankasa Idk

@WofaNe was of the view that:

When your house people come for you unless God oo

@kofiowusu75 indicated:

Last days are dangerous indeed

See the pictures below

Level 400 student dies at University of Ghana

Meanwhile, a student of the University of Ghana, Daniel Anane Wadie, has also been reported to have lost his life just a day before his final examination, as YEN.com.gh published earlier.

Popular Ghanaian Twitter influencer, Legon Hyper1 with the handle, @Elormdeezy, broke the sad news on social media, which was later confirmed by some of Daniel's colleagues in the comment section of the post.

Source: Yen