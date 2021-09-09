Daniel Anane Wadie, a young man from the University of Ghana has lost his life just before his final exam

The gentleman was a prolific leader who was elected into the UG parliament

The cause of his demise is yet to be confirmed, but it is indicated that he passed away at the students' hospital

A student of the University of Ghana, Daniel Anane Wadie, has been reported to have lost his life just a day before his final examination.

Popular Ghanaian Twitter influencer, Legon Hyper1 with the handle, @Elormdeezy, broke the sad news on social media, which was later confirmed by some of Daniel's colleagues in the comment section of the post.

His last WhatsApp update

A report from ghanaontheglobe.com and the campus-based Radio Univers also added that Daniel made a tragic comment on his WhatsApp status after which his demise was heard and the last words on his status were:

“When my body is gone, remember my heart”

Although the exact cause of the youngster's demise is not yet known, it is indicated that he passed away while seeking medical assistance at the University Ghana Hospital on September 9, 2021

Daniel Anane Wadie was also a member of the University of Ghana Parliament House and an information student.

Social media reactions

Below were some comments that were shared under the post.

@tombuuzymichael said:

All the struggles to be successful and he dies. May his soul Rest In Peace White heavy check markWe pray for long life

@Kwamelincoln mentioned:

Daniel Anane I’ll miss you. I taught Daniel in level 100 and we became friends. He was a good student. Daniel RIP Headstone

@nii_laryea7 indicated:

Is it becoming a tradition in the commonwealth hall or what? Political Johns demise is still fresh in my memory. Rest Well Comrade

See the post below

