The Permanent Secretary of Bayelsa State Ministry of Transport, Ere Efeke, has shown his other hustle aside from being a government official in style

The government official in photos shared on social media took his family to the farm to harvest cassava

Mixed reactions have trailed the photos he shared as some hailed him while others raised safety concerns

A Bayelsa state government official has stunned the internet after taking his family for a cassava harvest on his farm.

The Permanent Secretary of Bayelsa State Ministry of Transport, Ere Efeke, showed off his farming hustle with pride as he shared photos from the exercise on his Instagram page.

They posed with their bountiful harvest Photo Credit: @ereefeke

Source: UGC

He captioned it:

"Last day of harvest."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In one of the snaps, Efeke is seen rocking rain boots and casual wear as he coordinated harvest works among family members on the large farm.

In another photo, the family members struck a pose with the already harvested cassava which was packed into the back of a car.

Their harvest was really a bountiful one as seen in photos made available.

Social media reacts

Some Nigerians praised the man for taking his family to the farm, while others thought he took a great risk considering the security situation in the country particularly involving farmers and herdsmen.

@ouserigha wrote:

"Uncle i like your working spirit. It gives me more reason to work even harder."

@victornwosu235 commented:

"Nice but make kidnappers no go carry them there abeg oo."

@igwe.idokoja stated:

"Is that your inherited land or that way because many of us don't have land."

@kizzyblazee_ said:

"Make fulani no see una o. Me i no dey travel any trip wey i go see long bushes now,talkless of going to any farm. God help Nigeria ."

@churchill_777 opined:

"Will this news reduce the price of food stuffs in wuse market?"

Governor spotted harrowing his own farm

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian governor was spotted harrowing his own farm.

In the video that was shared on Facebook by Jibrin Makinta, the governor could be seen driving a harrowing machine while his aides and security men watched.

Captioning the video, Jibrin wrote:

"Sunday Morning: Engr Babagana Umara Zulum Harrows Own Farm In Dalwa Borno State."

Source: Yen