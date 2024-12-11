The NDC has listed its plans for Ghanaians for their first hundred days in office following John Mahama's victory

In an interview with JoyNews, Joyce Bawah noted that the incoming government will create jobs, ensure accountability and also alleviate poverty

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the post

Ghana's Former President, John Dramani Mahama, emerged victorious in the recent general elections, wrestling back the presidency from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Following the announcement of the election results, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has outlined a plan detailing key actions it intends to take during its first 100 days in office.

NDC's Economic Recovery and Job Creation Blueprint

At the forefront of the NDC's first 100-day agenda is economic recovery. Ghana has been facing significant financial challenges, including inflation and rising unemployment.

The incoming administration, led by John Mahama, has vowed to implement immediate measures to stabilise the economy.

In an interview on JoyNews, Joyce Bawah, a special aide to the incoming president, noted that the measures include job creation and ensuring accountability and prosperity.

"It will all start with resetting the economy. We will look at levels of hardships and implement measures that will alleviate poverty. The measures will also improve the financial standing of people, stabilise our economy and to reduce reckless borrowing," she said.

The NDC believes that the list of goals and policies will revitalise Ghana's economy, restore public confidence in state institutions, and improve the livelihoods of citizens.

Netizens react to Joyce Bawah's comments

Netizens who saw the video of Joyce Bawah speaking on the NDC's plans for the first hundred days in office expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

@Wise_1Born wrote:

"No politician will say I will reduce the exchange rate but stabilise it. For your information, the duty will still be high."

@KLVNN6 wrote:

"How does one get that book."

@KobbyDaGreat wrote:

"We wait!"

@Sly_J7 wrote:

"If only they’ll follow their works, investing in the private sector is major in promoting a country’s economy. The USA is an example."

