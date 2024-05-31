The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has constructed ten schools in his jurisdiction

A post made on Facebook by @Susubiribi Kingdom indicated that this is in fulfilment of a promise he made in 2019 and also to boost education

Netizens who saw the post were impressed as they took to the comment section to praise the Okyenhene

The revered King of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has constructed ten model schools for communities in his jurisdiction.

A Facebook post shared by @Susubiribi Kingdom said this was to boost dedication in his area and also fulfil a promise made by His Royal Majesty Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin in 2019.

Okyenhene's gesture benefitted the towns of Kyebi, in the Abuakwa South Municipal capital; Apedwa, in the Abuakwa South Municipality; Coaltar, in the Kraboa Coaltar District capital; Osino, in the Fanteakwa South District Capital; Dwenase, in the Denkyembour District; and Kwabeng, in the Atiwa West District capital.

Other communities include Wenchi (Wankyi) in the Denkyembour District, Takyiman in the Kwaebibirem District, Achiase (Akyease) in the Achiase District capital, and Asuom in the Kwaebibirem District.

On May 27, 2024, the Susubiribi Kingdom paid a visit to one of the ten schools and confirmed that the schools were in good shape and classrooms were well equipped.

Netizens react to post

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to praise the Okyenhene.

@Gideon Peprah wrote:

"Beautiful."

@Nana Yaw wrote:

"Such a great move by my king ,long live my king and your vision will never die happy Anniversary."

@Kwame Ahwireng Boadu wrote:

"I did not see my beloved Suhum."

@Patrick Obeng Daitey wrote:

"Wow very beautiful schools, l'm very proud of my king."

@Stanley Asante wrote:

"Oh my home town is not part, Akyem Etwereso."

@Pirlo GH wrote:

"Stanley Asante we are all from one family, bro."

@Emmanuel Yaw Annor wrote:

"Wow very beautiful."

@Pirlo GH wrote:

"Okyeman wura nana piawwww."

@Asimeng Danso wrote:

"Piawww Nana Nyankwa daaaa. Okyeman Tease."

@Appiatsi-nelson Eric wrote:

"As for Achiase own it has been left to rot in the bush. Let authority come and put it into use."

@Bekoe Agyenim-Boateng wrote:

"Well done ohene."

