A LinkedIn user identified as Eward Hennings said he was earning $0.37 (GHc2.20) per hour in prison but today he is a successful businessman

Edward took to his LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, saying after his release from prison, he started making $7.25 (GHc43) per hour for a year

He sold weave out of his car trunk and Edward eventually turned it into his own barbershop and beauty salon

A man identified as Edward Hennings has taken to social media to reflect on how he struggled through life before finally swimming in success.

How it all started

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Edward said he was making $0.37 (GHc2.20) per hour in prison. After his release, he started making $7.25 (GHc43) per hour for a year.

Edward Hennings is a successful businessman whose story has inspired many. Photo credit: Edward Hennings/LinkedIn

No condition is permanent

According to Edward, he stared selling weave in his car trunk and eventually turned it into his own barbershop and beauty salon.

Edward said he started his own trucking business and started earning six figures and travelling around the country speaking to people about how to succeed after failing.

The successful businessman said it's time to help people achieve their economic empowerment and freedom.

In his words:

"It’s time for me to continue to push forward and move closer to my ultimate goal of helping you achieve economic empowerment and freedom as well. I’ll be sharing, posting, and passing on my lived knowledge, proven principles, and secrets to how I went from making $0.37 to a 6 figure earner."

Social media reacts

Reacting to Edward's post, LinkedIn user identified as Ben Dominitz said:

"Absolutely true: As a (wo)man thinketh, so is (s)he. One cannot hold on to a victim mindset and expect to triumph."

Heath Murph commented:

"Congratulations Brother on your fight to recover and on accomplishing all that you endeavored!!! Definitely will push forward as well with my businesses!! Thanks for this very powerful and uplifting story!!"

El Hajj Omar Abdulalim wrote:

"Awesome Brother."

Betty Johnson commented:

"Congratulations."

Source: Yen.com.gh