Bernard Kafui Sokpe, a man from Ghana is now appointed as a senior partner manager at Twitter

According to the gentleman, Twitter has been a great contributor to his career success over the last 10 years

Ghanaians have been celebrating Kafui and YEN.com.gh gathered some of the most interesting comments shared

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A gentleman from Ghana called Bernard Kafui Sokpe has been employed by Twitter, one of the leading social media platforms in the world.

Announcing the success on his personal Twitter handle, @mistermeister, Kafui indicated he was offered the role of a senior partner manager.

According to him, the bird app has been extremely instrumental in helping him develop in his career in the last decade and it gives him great joy to be part of the team now.

Ghanaian man employed by Twitter Photo credit: @mistameister

Source: Twitter

"I'll be responsible for partnerships with focus on news, sports, influential creators and entertainment," he added.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

What Ghanaians are saying

After reading his beautiful narration, social media users in Ghana rushed to the comment section to pour out their congratulatory messages among others.

Below were some interesting ones selected by YEN.com.gh.

@Amerrley commented:

Oh wow! Congrats Sir! Please let Twitter workers buy shito from @Shitologygh for lunch, compulsory by force o.

@sadiqabdulaiabu said:

Congratulations bro, no be small courting we dey come start court you. You have been here, done it and still doing. I am confident you will do well in this role as well. Good news.

@GHPLS1 was happy but used the opportunity to lobby for some assistance from Kafui:

Nice, here in #Ghana we need help to promote our videos and #esports content to the rest of the world

In another story, a Ghanaian man named Jeffrey Okyere-Adjei left Ghana to New York, in America to make a living for himself and his beautiful family.

He landed a job at Park Hyatt New York, a reputable hotel in the city that never sleeps but only as a bellman whose job was to greet and welcome visitors to the facility.

Interestingly, after seven years, Jeffrey's mind-blowing artworks were discovered by the manager of the hotel after he sent them to work one fateful day.

Source: Yen.com.gh