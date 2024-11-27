Diana Asamoah's illustrious music career spanning over two decades has drawn scores of fans close to her

A Muslim fan on TikTok has opened up about his disappointment seeing the gospel singer navigate the new phase of her career

He cited several instances in which he believes the singer must have fallen from grace

A Ghanaian man who is a fan of Evangelist Diana Asamoah's music has rallied fans to support the gospel singer in prayers.

The fan, known as Evangelist Sulley on TikTok shared his frustrations with the gospel star's new way of life, which he believes pales compared to her early days.

A Muslim fan of gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah is disappointed with the way she enjoys her fame. Source: EvangelistDianaAsamoah, EvangelistSulley

Source: Instagram

Evangelist Sulley advises

In recent years, Diana Asamoah, who now proudly accepts her 'Slay Queen for Christ' moniker, has changed several things about her brand, especially her look and fashion choices.

According to Evangelist Sulley, the Mabo Wo Din hitmaker's modest past was a key part of her essence as a gospel minister.

The online sensation quoted two scriptures in the Bible as he attempted to advise Diana Asamoah to return to her old ways.

In his video, Evangelist Sulley referenced several instances that he believes Diana Asamoah should have avoided to preserve fans' reverence for her.

His advice to Diana Asamoah registered over 250k hits in less than 24 hours.

Fas react to Baba Sulley's advice

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to Baba Sulley's advice to Diana Asamoah.

chief coded said:

"Great speech. I pray this message gets to her."

give it to God wrote:

"Baba when you speak I see love, I peace, I see unity, I see wisdom. Sir I salute you. this is how we should live in this country with love and unity for the holiness of all.🙏🙏🙏"

Daniel Bill Brown noted:

"Good advice to all believers. Thank you Papa"

wisemarrion remarked:

"These are the elders we want in society."

Nacruos added:

"Papa nya nkwa daaa, Mama Diana Asamoah is in different world now . I believe she will sit down and think twice after this video"

Diana Asamoah slams critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Diana Asamoah had openly addressed concerns about her private life.

The 52-year-old singer said she was unfazed by the pressure on her to settle down and start a family.

According to Diana Asamoah, being unmarried and childless at her age is a choice she won't shy away from.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh