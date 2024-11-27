Sonnie Badu has opened up about his colleague Perez Musik's wedding, which he recently attended

The singer said he couldn't help but notice the almost non-existent presence of Ghanaian gospel stars at the event

His remarks have stoked a raging debate on social media about Perez Musik's relationship with his colleagues

On November 23, Ghanaian musician Perez Musik tied the knot with his partner. They had an exotic beach wedding at Kokrobite.

Scores of fans hailed the Hewale Lala hitmaker after footage from his highly exclusive marital ceremony.

Sonnie Badu attends Prerez Musik's wedding

According to Sonnie Badu, he was one of only a few Ghanaian gospel musicians at Perez Musik's wedding.

In a recent interview promoting his upcoming concert, Sonnie Badu established Sisi Baidoo was the only known face he encountered at the event.

"When I arrived, there was only one gospel musician there. Sisi Baidoo. I was glad I made it. And his heart was broken."

It is unclear whether Perez Musik, who won two awards at the 24th TGMA, was expecting guests other than Sonnie Badu and Sisi Baidoo.

Fans react to Sonnie Badu's statement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sonnie Badu's account about Perez Musik's wedding.

Fyme Kiriga said:

"They say they sing to praise God but abandoning their own 😌 it’s sad. Even Gospel artiste"

Priscilla Ansah wrote:

"I stand to be corrected though, but has he been attending programs??? Did he invite them??? It can also be that before Dr Sonnie’s arrival others has left already."

Eunice Ekeke noted:

"If he attends peoples programs n no one was there then it’s bad but if u didn’t invite me then it means you don’t want me there"

