Member of Parliament for Ningo Pampram, Sam George, has reacted to C.K Akonnor's sacking

The politician insists the Football Association needs to start a new rebuilding process

The GFA announced they have parted ways with C.K Akonnor on Monday

Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for Ningo Pampram, Samuel Dzata George, has stated that the GFA needs to rethink and start a rebuilding process for national teams.

This comes after the Football Federation sacked Charles Kwablan Akonnor as coach of the Black Stars midway through the World Cup qualifiers.

In a post on Facebook, the legislator made clear his opinion and believes it is time to restart the whole process of rebuilding again.

"See it's early morning but you let me say my piece. Remember my interview with Nana Aba Anamoah and my comments on the Black Stars? I was emphatic that the Black Stars should be DISBANDED. We should withdraw from any international competitions for 2-3 years and build a solid fulcrum of local based talents and groom them from the U-23," he started on Facebook.

"Many disagreed and called me names. Here we are now! Even if you appointed Ferguson or Wenger or Klopp or Mourinho, this team is going nowhere! The talent is either grossly deficient, aged or undeserving of wearing our national colours. Can you point out one true star player in our team maybe with the exception of Partey and Schlupp?," he added.

Sam George believes the team is bereft of quality to compete at the top level.

The senior national team will next face Zimbabwe in a two legged game in October and the FA are looking for a new coach before Thursday.

Ghana has been to three World Cups but missed out on the 2018 edition, leaving the country eager to make a return.

Coach C.K Akonnor, however, led the team to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

