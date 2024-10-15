A video of a Ghanaian prophet's reaction ahead of the Black Stars' game against Sudan in Libya has got netizens talking

Paul Kusi Appiah opened up on what transpired in the first leg in Accra and the measures put in place for the second leg

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophet's explanation

Popular Ghanaian prophet Paul Kusi Appiah has told Ghanaians to remember the senior national team in prayer as it prepares to play a crucial AFCON qualifier against Sudan in Libya.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he alleged that the Black Stars failed to win in Accra because Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah sought spiritual fortification from some powerful men of God.

Prophet Kusi Appiah speaks ahead of Ghana's game against Sudan in a trending video. Photo credit: @Good Evening Ghana/YouTube @Ghana Football Association/Facebook

"Kwesi Appiah has people here doing certain things for him. The only reason why Sudan could not defeat Ghana here was because I disallowed it. We had an empty net, but we still could not score. I cannot mention names, but those who work for Kotoko were the ones who did it; they shifted the goalpost."

Going forward, Prophet Paul Kusi Appiah said he had received calls from top administrators and had worked on ensuring that Ghana would get favourable results in the game.

"I would like to commend the Sports Minister and his Deputy Minister. So far, we have been able to work on went wrong in the last game."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 200 likes and 30 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Prophet Appiah's claims

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the utterances by the Prophet regarding the Ghana vs Sudan second-leg game.

nana kwame mole stated:

"Am wasting my talent paa oo ..ah l can lie more than this oo."

PATEST #1 indicated:

"Stop that and say good things."

francopoku indicated:

"You haven't seen any thing is a game anything can happen that's football."

Sudan reports Ghana to Libyan authorities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Sudanese Football Association complained to Libyan authorities about a bizarre situation before their training at the Martyrs February Stadium.

Sudan took to the field minutes after Ghana had ended their mandatory training, only for the players and technical team to spot sliced onions on the pitch and report it to Libyan authorities.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

