Sam George renames Ghana's LGBTQIA+ community "alphabet people"

- Sam George has lashed out at the gay community, describing them as "alphabet people."

- The MP lamented criticism against the French Ambassador for inviting him

- Sam George is among some MPs who have forwarded an anti-LGBTQ bill

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has described the gay community in Ghana as "Alphabet People."

His description was in response to criticism against the French Ambassador, Anne-Sophie AVÉ, who invited the MP on her show - "A touch of France."

The French Ambassador is being accused of promoting the interests of Sam George. But taking to his Twitter Page, Sam George brushed off these accusations.

"I am shocked at the hate and vitriol aimed at the French Ambassador for hosting me yesterday by the alphabet people. How ironic! They are the most intolerant bunch I ever met. If you have an issue, take me on and stop looking for easy targets—shame on those involved," he stated.

Sam George had earlier accused the Australian Ambassador to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, of threatening to deny him a visa following his anti-LGBTQ bill, referred to the legal committee of Parliament."

