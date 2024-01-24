Social media has gone agog after a list of coaches who have been tipped to succeed Chris Hughton surfaced

Former Chelsea player Micheal Essien has been linked with this job

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post also had other ideas son who should be the next coach

Former Ghana international, Michael Essien has been named as one of the persons available to take over as the head of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams in a video on TikTok said the former Chelsea player despite his little experience as coach is available for the role.

Michael Essien tipped as next coach of Black Stars Photo credit: @utvghana @kickgh/X

Source: UGC

"He has not had any top coaching credential yet, but if Otto Addo was giving the mantle, am sure that Micheal Essien will come in as a person who is best suited for the national team at this point”.

Touching on his expected salary, Saddick Adams said the Assistant coach of FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark would agree to a salary range of $50,000 to 60,000.

Other coaches who are also available and might fancy taking over as the head coach of the Ghana Black Stars are Graham Potter and Antonio Conte.

The video has surfaced at the time after it was confirmed by the Ghana Football Association that it had relived coach Chris Hughton of his duties with immediate effect.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 92 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the disclosre

Netiznes who thronged the comment section of the video also shared other names best suited for the role.

Yaw commmeted:

Same thing we did to Kwesi Appiah will be done to Essien. Even as a top class player we didn’t value him

Sadick reacted:

U People have started again you’re the same peoples who say Chris Chris

P-KAY commented:

my question is.. without de black stars can't we live our lives n enjoy our lives as Ghanaians?

Assase kofi reacted

We need a coach who can't be controlled by the FA .. Essien is too soft for such position ,would have fancy Muntari if he had license to coach though

Songo calls out GFA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Countryman Songo has called out the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Black Stars after their disappointing draw against Mozambique in the AFCON.

Songo, who is known for his fiery and controversial opinions, did not mince his words as he lambasted the GFA and the Black Stars for their poor performance and management.

He accused them of being corrupt, incompetent, and unpatriotic and called for a radical overhaul of the entire system.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh