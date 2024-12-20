Ghanaian actor C Confion, real name Bright Owusu, has died after a long-standing health battle

Online sensation and religious leader Ajagurajah seems to believe the late actor's colleague, Kyekyeku is not safe

Kyekyeku, who was seen mourning C Confion, has yet to react to Ajagurajah's statement

Ghanaian man Prophet Nana Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has weighed in on C Confion's untimely passing.

Ajagurajah says Kyekyeku may be the next to follow the deceased actor C Confion. Source: Kyekyekuofficial, Ajagurajah.

C Confion, also known as Bright Owusu, passed away in the early hours of Friday, December 20.

His colleagues Kyekyeku, Ras Nene, and others have visited the late actor's family to commiserate with them and pledge their support in the family's funeral arrangements.

While alive, C Confion was among a new school of Kumawood film stars thriving under Dr Likee's umbrella.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ajagurjah weighed in on the late C Cinfions demise, saying

"They've killed the boy in vain. Kyekyeku if you don't listen to me and fortify yourself, the next person is you."

The spiritual man said another person close to them by the name of Little died a few days before C Confion, starting a trend of deaths Kyekyeku might not survive.

Ajagurajah said he loved Kyekyeku and would love him to be mindful of his steps as he navigated success in the Kumawood industry.

The man seems to believe Dr Likee has a fortified background. He sent a message for Dr Likee's cronies to emulate him.

Details of illness C Confion suffered from

C Confion passed away after battling with a severe illness for a long time.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor had been suffering from a severe cough that caused him a lot of pain and made him lose weight drastically. Sources close to the actor say he suffered a lot before his passing.

