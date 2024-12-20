Ghanaian musician Black Sherif is on a media tour to promote his concert on December 21, 2024, in Accra

The male-style influencer has confused online users with his high fashion sense and expensive jewellery set

Some social media users have commented on Black Sherif's fashionable outfit after videos and photos surfaced online

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, professionally known as Black Sherif, formerly Blacko, stepped up his fashion sense for a live interview at TV3 studios.

The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker wore a stylish brown suit and matching brown leather shoes to complete his look.

Black Sherif dons an elegant outfit and designer shoes. Photo credit: @tv3

During an intriguing interview on the TV3 morning show with Naa Ashorkor, he stated that he has a glam team working to design unique ensembles.

Naa Ashorkor mesmerised fashion lovers with her simple short-sleeve top and classy white pants, which she styled with elegant shoes.

Watch the video below:

Black Sherif causes a stir with his look

Some social media users have commented on Black Sherif's ensemble. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

its.samed_one stated:

If the work of art knocks at your door 🚪 don't hesitate or give excuses. Accept the journey & move on (extreme work of a creator) 🔥❤️

_wil.liaams stated:

Eiiii eiiii eiiii eiii😂😂😂😂 kwaku

anwar_sadatodeneho stated:

This one is a straight shot from somewhere o 😂😂Abi, u know, dada. Kk Rasta 🔥🔥🙌

haqkudus stated:

Chale wey human being this 😂😂

randello.cl stated:

I didn't think he could repeat it.. wow😂😂

themselves stated:

"Yaya kk dey cause confusion for the studio 😂."

boakyepond stated:

"She says, Ok. Man, got some rhyming words, heat🔥🔥🔥."

jephyghazi1 stated:

"This guy and fanfooling😂😂😂😂😂."

rellaydc stated:

"Kk rasta for a reason 👏👏🔥."

theamosacheampong stated:

"Blacko 😂😂😂."

danny_agyemang stated:

"Stray bullets😂."

nelsonkgeeknel stated:

"Allah Blacko 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Black Sherif rehearses with his talented band

Black Sherif and his team are busily rehearsing before his much-anticipated concert tomorrow December 21, 2024 at the Untamed Empire.

Watch the video below:

