Miss Malaika 2024 winner Lucille Naa Kwaley King has opened up about stardom and the responsibilities that come with it

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the beauty queen highlighted some of her projects for 2025

Some social media users have commented on trending pictures of Lucille Naa Kwaley King driving her new car

Ghanaian beauty queen Lucille Naa Kwaley King, the Miss Malaika glow-up season winner, has described the experience as a humbling adventure.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the famous fashion model for Viva Boutique and other top fashion brands has spoken about queendom.

Lucille Naa Kwaley King opened up about the priceless moments when family, friends and followers addressed her as Miss Malaika 2024 winner.

"When people call me Queen, it takes me a moment to realise that I am indeed Miss Malaika Ghana, 2024. It still doesn’t feel real, yet ironically, it feels natural… like it was meant to be. Being addressed as Queen reminds me of how far I have come and how much work lies ahead of me."

"It is an honour to be called Queen, and it is not something I take lightly, as I am now an inspiration to young girls."

"The title carries a heavy responsibility, and I look forward to living up to and exceeding expectations."

Miss Malaika 2024 talks about her projects

Miss Malaika 2024 winner Lucille Naa Kwaley King is one of the young women using her platform to create awareness for autism.

"Aside from my main social awareness campaign to help erase the stigma associated with children with Autism and Down syndrome, I aspire to embark on a variety of projects. My first endeavour focuses on hosting a workshop for models and aspiring models."

"This initiative teaches participants key modelling aspects, such as punctuality, mastering their walk, understanding the profession's demands, and, most importantly, building their confidence."

"Modelling is not just about appearance; it’s about presenting oneself with poise, strength, and grace. Through this workshop, I hope to inspire and empower others to embrace their uniqueness and grow personally and professionally."

Miss Malaika 2024 receives a brand-new car

Miss Malaika 2024 winner Lucille Naa Kwaley King shared a lovely video as she unveiled her brand-new car.

Miss Malaika 2024 slays in a red dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how the gorgeous Miss Malaika 2024 winner Lucille Naa Kwaley King celebrated her birthday in style.

She wore a custom-made red dress that clinched to her body for her birthday photoshoot.

Some social media users commented on Lucille Naa Kwaley King's beautiful photos on Instagram.

