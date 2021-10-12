Milovan Rajevac has targeted all three points against Zimbabwe in Harare

The Serbian coach says his goal is to qualify Ghana to the World Cup

The Black Stars face the Warriors in Harare on Tuesday afternoon

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has said his main goal is to qualify Ghana to the World Cup in Qatar next year after a good start to his second spell in charge.

The Serbian trainer led the Black Stars to a comfortable 3-1 victory against Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Cape Coast.

Ahead of the second leg in Harare on Tuesday afternoon, the 67-year-old reiterated the importance of qualifying to the global showpiece.

Our target is to qualify for the World Cup - Milovan Rajevac speaks ahead of Zimbabwe game. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Team_GhanaMen

Source: Twitter

"As we all know, this is a very important match for us and we expect a tough match," he told the press.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"We respect the team we are playing against and we have a clear target, which is to qualify for the World Cup so we are going to do everything in our power to put good performance tomorrow and try to win," he added.

The four-time African champions are hoping to return to the summit of Group G with victory in the Zimbabwean capital.

A win will keep Ghana top, although temporarily, as leaders South Africa host Ethiopia in Johannesburg later on Tuesday.

Coach Milovan Rajevac was named coach of the senior national team after Ghana's slow start to the qualifiers, including a defeat to the Bafana Bafana.

However, goals from Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Andre Ayew gave the coach the kind of start he needed.

Milovan Rajevac was in charge of the team when Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2010 and will be hoping to make another appearance in Qatar.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has explained how his second half substitutes changed the game for Ghana in the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The Serbian trainer made two crucial changes with the game at 1-1 as the Black Stars recovered from a slow second half start to beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in Cape Coast.

In the post-match press conference, the 67-year-old disclosed his tactical approach and the importance of introducing Baba Iddrisu were effective.

Source: Yen Ghana