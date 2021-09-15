Months after the death of Prophet TB Joshua, a leadership crisis has hit his church, the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN)

The late pastor's wife, Mrs Evelyn, was recently named as the leader of the church headquartered in Lagos

However, some members of the church have rejected her leadership, claiming TB Joshua never anointed her as a successor, amid other allegations

Ikotun, Lagos state - Some members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) founded by late Prophet Temitope Joshua have reportedly rejected the appointment of his wife, Mrs Evelyn, as the new leader of the church.

It would be recalledthat Mrs Evelyn was recently named as the new leader SCOAN months after the death of her husband.

Some members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations have rejected the appointment of late Prophet TB Joshua's wife, Evelyn, as the leader of the church. Photo credits: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP, NurPhoto

TB Joshua, who founded the church, breathed his last on Saturday, June 5 at the age of 57. H was buried on Friday, July 9, buried in the presence of family members, dignitaries and loved ones.

Successor expected to be from among pastors

Rejecting Evelyn as the leader of SCOAN, the said church members claimed the late founder expected his successor to be from among the pastors in the Church whom he had anointed, The Nation reported.

They also alleged that the rule has been swept aside by a few members whom they alleged were building stumbling blocks against the progress of the Church.

The said church members released a statement under a group identified as Global Congress of SCOAN Members (GCSM), New Telegraph also reported.

The statement was signed by one Adedeji Opeyemi, the president of GCSM and secretary, Brown Chimieze.

It partly read:

“We are worried about the emergence of Mrs Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder who made unilateral declaration of herself as the new leader of the Church.

“She claimed a congregation of 2000 Church members appointed her. This is ridiculous: Where did the meeting hold? Was it through a Yes vote? Was it through election? Was it through ‘anointing’ by the 2000 members?

“Where is the resolution of the 2000 members? Can 2000 members pick a successor in a Church with millions of members all over the world in five continents? What is the constitution of the Church? Was it followed?

TB Joshua never anointed Evelyn

The members also claimed that the late founder never anointed his wife to succeed him.

They also accused Mrs Evelyn of planning to "commercialise every activity in the church for money".

They added:

“Mrs. Evelyn Joshua is not a Pastor. She was never anointed by Pastor Joshua. She was not part of the founding members of the Church. What is the basis of her emergence as the person now parading herself as the new leader?"

Evelyn Joshua says late TB Joshua remains SCOAN general overseer

Meanwhile, Mrs Evelyn had earlier said her husband remains the general overseer of the church even though he has gone to join his maker in heaven.

She made this known in a video posted on the church's official Facebook page after her emergence as the leader of the church.

Mrs Evelyn also made a clarion call to all partners and members to work hand-in-hand with her to move the ministry forward.

