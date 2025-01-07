Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traoré was given a rousing welcome during Ghana's newly sworn-in president, John Dramani Mahama, and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's inauguration

The ceremony held on January 7, 2025, at Black Star Square saw Ghanaians cheer the Burkina Faso president loudly as his name was announced to approach the stage to congratulate Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who highlighted how loved Mr Traoré was

Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traoré was given a rousing welcome by Ghanaians when he mounted the stage to congratulate Ghana's newly sworn president, John Dramani Mahama.

President Ibrahim Traoré given a rousing welcome

Ghanaians could not contain their excitement during President Mahama's and Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's inauguration at Black Star Square on January 7, 2025.

Videos from the event showed Ghanaians cheering loudly when the newly sworn-in Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, announced the presence of President Traoré to walk towards the stage to congratulate President Mahama.

Traoré, who holds the bragging rites as Africa’s second youngest President, was all smiles as he congratulated President Mahama and Ghana's first female vice-president, Prof Opoku Agyemang, amid loud cheers from Ghanaians.

President Ibrahim Traoré congratulates President Mahama

Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traoré's departure

Reactions to Mahama and Traoré's video

Many people in the comment section expressed their admiration for Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traoré and his military attire, which has become his signature look.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the warm reception President Ibrahim Traoré received upon exchanging pleasantries with Mahama at his inauguration:

@kwameashigbe said:

"Capt Ibrahim Traoré is always that character. Love him."

@Karimbos45 said:

"Ibrahim Traore stole the show. He is loved by we Africans."

@Diana70936819 said:

"@CapitaineIb226 Ghana loves you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@princephafa said:

"His AURA, too nice 😊."

@DzRenate said:

"His millitary uniform diier, is like till death do us apart or he will go with it kraallll… Love his mentality. Respect to Him for liberating his people and showing that there is a way out."

@EricSenaAugust said:

"Tell me who can hate that guy. But I’m really in love with Paul Kagame’s simplicity."

Heartwarming moment between the Mahama's Family

YEN.com.gh reported that on January 7, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama and Ghana’s first female Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, were sworn into office during a grand ceremony at the Black Star Square.

A touching moment from the inauguration that captured the hearts of many Ghanaians was when President Mahama’s wife, Lordina, and their children mounted the stage to congratulate him and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.

The video quickly went viral, showcasing the warmth and unity within the Mahama family as they celebrated this significant milestone together.

Social media users flooded the video's comment section, praising Mahama's strong bond with his family. Many admired the president's visible love for his family, describing it as an inspiring display of family values during a moment of national pride.

