Eric Owiredu Osei, a level 200 student at Accra Technical University has led his team to donate to a deprived community in Ashanti Region

The group, Reliance Charity Foundation, was represented by 5 of its members

They donated uniforms, backpacks, furniture, and drinks, and also advised the students

A team of five young Ghanaians representing their 20-member Reliance Charity Foundation has made a massive donation to the Kansanso D/A school in the Asante Akim North District in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the leader of the group, Eric Owiredu Osei, indicates school uniforms were donated to pupils who lacked them and were discouraged to report to school even in their house attires.

In addition, sacks the students used as backpacks were replaced with proper school bags. They also presented furniture to these pupils so they no longer have to sit on blocks or the bare floor to undertake class exercises.

"We tried to inspire these kids to remain focused and keep an eye on the ultimate source of hope, the Almighty God who would touch the hearts of many to come to their aid in the near future," Owiredu also said.

According to him, the latest charity event that saw Reliance Charity Foundation partner with Eliana Nana (Eliana Ministries) was located in the United Kingdom.

To everyone who has supported the group in any way, Owiredu said:

"God bless our mother Eliana Nana and her wonderful partners who came together to raise the funds and all the generous friends who supported this cause"

Reliance Charity Foundation is a youthful charity organization dedicated to transforming lives through the preaching of the gospel with the help of the Holy Ghost, counseling, and provision of basic needs of the less privileged in society.

The leader is a level 200 Marketing student of Accra Technical University.

Source: Yen.com.gh