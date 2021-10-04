Akufo-Addo has stated that over 49,000 beneficiaries of NABCo have been integrated into the public sector

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that over 49,000 beneficiaries of the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCo) have been integrated into the public sector.

In a report filed by Citinewsroom.com he added that others have also become entrepreneurs after gaining the needed experience.

Akufo-Addo was captured saying this on Kumasi-based Ash FM during his tour of the Ashanti Region.

“49,000 have so far transitioned either to permanent employment or working for themselves. That’s nearly 50% of the beneficiaries," he said.

He added that more young graduates will be benefiting from the programme.

“We are looking at recruiting many more into the programme in the coming days,” he added.

NABCO

The NABCo initiative just like the earlier job creation platform was created in 2018 to give employment opportunities to some 100,000 jobless graduates.

It operates seven modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation while providing jobs for the teeming youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs.

The modules are Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.

The beneficiaries are engaged for three years and were each earning a monthly stipend of GH¢700.

11,840 staff under the NABCo to be permanently employed

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ministry of Finance earlier gave financial clearance for 11,840 staff under the Nation Builders Corps to be permanently employed at the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

This hint came from the deputy finance minister, John Kumah, who made the announcement on Hello FM radio station.

“The objective now is that every NABCO person will be made permanent in his or her place of work with this new directive from the government.

In six separate letters, four to the interior minister and the other two - education and national security ministers confirming the clearance to employ staff members effective the 1st of August, 2021”.

The NABCO programme started with the recruitment of 100,000 young graduates who were paid 700 cedis per month as an allowance.

