A video of a Ghanaian preacher opening up on a vision he had about John Mahama's second coming has gone viral

This comes after he told Ghanaians not to have high hopes that the reign of Mahama as President would see Ghanaians prosper

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the disclosure by Fire Ogya

Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore, also known as Prophet Fire Ogya, has prophesied doom regarding President John Mahama's second coming as leader of the nation.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kofi1234567893 showed the moment the controversial man of God was talking to members of his church.

In his address, Fire Ogya admonished Ghanaians not to have high hopes under the new administration.

"Woe unto anyone who will be sworn in as President of Ghana come 7th December. You can record me because whatever I am saying will come to pass".

He explained that living conditions under the new administration led by John Mahama would be harsh.

"If you think the arrival of the next President of Ghana is going to bring about prosperity, in the spiritual realm, I saw a room where bread was being baked. As the President,was sworn in, I saw that the number of ovens had increased from ten to twenty." he told the congregants.

Protocol for Mahama swearing-in ceremony

Prior to the inauguration, it was announced that the Parliamentary Sitting Area would be restricted to guests attending the event.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Gambian President Adama Barrow, and Kenyan President William Ruto were among the heads of state who attended the inauguration.

Several roads in Accra were temporarily closed, including the 28th February Road, Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, Castle Road, and Starlet 91 Road.

Ghanaians react to Fire Ogya prophecy

Social media users who commented on the video expressed their views, with many doubting whether his doom would come to pass.

Diana Fosu Nana conzy commented:

"Me I don't trust this pastors lotto nkoaaa,"

Adiepena wrote:

"Then please pray and stop all these eehh."

Abena fils added:

"Buh jm did not promise us heaven so wat is he saying he should gerrout."

user3975226502779 wrote:

"We survived under Nana administration and we will definitely survive again."

jairuslinanyaaba added:

"Who is this one too settings nkoaaa."

user3975226502779 added:

"Nothing will happen in Jesus name."

Mahama pledges to improve healthcare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama has vowed to improve Ghana's public health system.

He said that globalisation and the ease of moving from one geographical area to another have increased the rate at which diseases spread worldwide.

John Mahama said recent epidemics and pandemics, including Ebola, Mpox, and COVID-19, only meant the country had to adequately prepare in anticipation of another pandemic or epidemic.

