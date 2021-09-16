Kind heart: Soldier Builds Chairs, Tables for School Kids, Makes Them Happy

Lt Col AA Adekuoroye has made the children of the community he was deployed to happy with his resources

The soldier donated some well-built chairs and tables to the kids so they have something durable to sit and write on

Adekuoroye appreciated the community for the amiable spirit they have shown him so far to aid his work

A Nigerian soldier, Lt Col AA Adekuoroye, has given much joy to some children as he aided them in school. He once served in Sambisa.

A message sent to YEN.com.gh revealed that the colonel was deployed to Adamawa state to combat terrorism. Aside from selflessly serving the country, the man builds chairs and tables for the students of Foundation Nursery and Primary School in Kuzum, Bazza Town, Michika.

The soldier appreciated his colleagues' support.

He thanked God

The soldier gave God the glory for the grace to carry out the project. He also appreciated the support from colleagues and the hospitality he got from the community he was deployed to.

In some of the photos he shared, Adekuoroye and other soldiers could be seen in the presence of the kids.

One of the pictures has him addressing the students who sat attentively listening to the commander talk.

