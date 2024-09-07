Akrobeto has shared his thoughts on the unpopular notion about Ghanaian married men

The media personality opened up about his marriage and how he continues to uphold the union by never cheating

His hilarious take on extramarital affairs in Ghana has gained significant traction online

Ghanaian actor and media personality Akrobeto has commented on the trend of married couples seeking love outside of their union.

His remarks about the trend follow Nana Romeoo's firm stance that no faithful man exists in the world.

According to Nana Romeo, men should consider polygamous relationships because of the difficulty in staying faithful to one partner.

Akrobeto disagrees with Nana Romeo's stance. On the September 6th edition of the Real News on UTV, Akrobeto established that he was a perfect example of faithful Ghana men who do not condone extramarital affairs.

"Since I came to this world, I have never cheated on my wife. No way," he said.

In a short clip of his submission on the issue, the celebrated actor satirically discussed the exceptional situations in which he falls short of his perfect husband status.

Ghanaians react to Akrobeto's submission

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akrobeto's submission.

@kwarko_tunex said:

"Wofa with the "self-countering" vibes. Every man cheats, though... If it's not on your wife then your gf"

@meet_oneally wrote:

"Mɛ yɛ hwɛɛ nso ah ne ma obiaa hu 🤣🤣🤣"

@TawiahRondo noted:

😂 😂 😂 😂

"From grassroot to uproot 😂 😂"

@mirajay11 remarked:

"Men should not expect faithfulness from women too. Period"

@1ninety9tv commented:

"enter a place, vomit, and body calm down😂😂😭"

@nanawan007 added:

"Wei😂 his girlfriend lives in south suntreso😂😂 wofa can lie"

Akrobeto speaks flawless English

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akrobeto had been spotted with media executive Nathan Kwabena Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray.

The Kumawood star and the media mogul talked about family and personal life. Bola Ray asked about Akrobeto's three sons, asking if any of them followed in their father's footsteps in the media and acting space.

Their conversation was mainly in English, with Akrobeto interspersing with Twi at different times.

