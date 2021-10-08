A big pothole has been celebrated by the Breakfast Daily team from Accra-based Citi TV

In a video, the team cut a cake on behalf of everyone responsible for fixing the hole and sang birthday songs for it

Ghanaians could not keep their cool after watching the video as they have been expressing their reactions

A deep hole on a road at Cantonments in Accra, near the Lands Commission, has been left unattended for months.

The pothole that appears intentionally cut out impedes movement on the stretch that is busy but the authorities who also use the road have not taken any steps to fill it up.

Citi TV's BreakfastDaily team decided to visit the spot to celebrate the pothole and cut a cake at the exact location to mark the hole's 'birthday'.

In the video that was shared on the official Twitter handle of the media firm, David Sakyi and his female colleague actually sang birthday songs for the hole.

"We cut the cake on behalf of the Ghana Highway Authority, The Roads Ministry, The Police Service, and everyone responsible to ensure the right thing is done," they said.

Social media comments

Below were some thoughts Ghanaians shared.

@espioj said:

I think potholes in Ghana should be used as branding spaces for company logos & slogans. Kinda like the Hollywood Walk of Fame, basically whoever fills a pothole has the right to place their brand on it.

@JoeParker_12 indicated:

Please come to Omanjor Dwenewoho in the Ga North Municipality in the Trobu Constituency. Come and take a look at the road we ply every day. We have a bridge there which is a death trap waiting to snap. The road is very terrible and we the inhabitants are suffering.

See the video below

