A supercomputer predicts Real Madrid will dominate the Champions League group stage with a perfect record

However, Manchester City are favoured to claim their second Champions League title by defeating Real Madrid in the final.

Liverpool, under Arne Slot, are expected to reach the semi-finals after eliminating Arsenal in the quarter-finals

A Champions League supercomputer has forecasted that a Premier League team will win this season's newly revamped tournament.

European competitions have seen significant changes this year, with the group stage replaced by a league-style format, as UEFA aims to create more unpredictability and increase high-profile matchups between elite clubs.

According to Metro Sports, a supercomputer has predicted that two teams, that have been dominant in recent UCL seasons, are likely to meet in the final, scheduled for May 31, 2025, in Munich.

Under the new format, all 36 teams will face eight different opponents between September and January, with their results determining their rank in a single league table.

The top eight clubs will automatically advance to the last 16, while those finishing between ninth and 24th will compete in a playoff to decide who joins them, after which the knockout rounds proceed as usual.

Spanish League to top Champions League group phase

The league phase draw has already produced some exciting matchups, including Manchester City vs. Inter Milan, and Arsenal vs. PSG.

In a positive outlook for British clubs, Grosvenor Sport’s supercomputer predicts all five teams will progress to the knockout stage, with one ultimately lifting the trophy.

Surprisingly, Manchester City and Aston Villa are expected to secure spots in the top eight. Arsenal, on the other hand, are predicted to narrowly miss out and will enter the playoffs alongside Liverpool and Celtic.

However, the knockout stage draw won't take place until the new year, making their paths more uncertain.

English club to win 2024/25 Champions League

Aston Villa's campaign is predicted to end in the last 16, suffering a narrow 5-4 aggregate defeat to RB Leipzig.

In the quarter-finals, Liverpool are expected to eliminate Arsenal with a 4-2 win, only to fall to their long-time rivals, Real Madrid, in the semi-finals.

The reigning champions, Madrid, will then face 2023 winners Manchester City in the final—marking the fourth consecutive year the two clubs have clashed in the tournament—after City triumph over PSG, Barcelona, and Leipzig in the knockout rounds.

Pep Guardiola, possibly in his final season at the Etihad, is predicted to end on a high note, with the Supercomputer favouring Manchester City to secure a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Munich final.

As the Champions League league phase kicks off on September 17, it remains to be seen how much of this prediction will unfold.

