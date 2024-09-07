Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has disclosed his desire to score goals for the Black Stars

The West Ham United star was quizzed over his form for the national team of Ghana in Kumasi

Kudus and his Black Stars teammates have travelled to Morocco for the game against Niger

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has replied to a fan questioning him for not replicating his form in the English Premier League when playing for Ghana.

Kudus has not scored for the Black Stars since his double against Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early this year.

Despite being in prolific form for West Ham, Ghanaians have shared their concerns about his commitment to the national team.

During the team's departure from Kumasi after the defeat to Angola last Thursday, a popular fan, known as Appiah Stadium, asked him why he does not score for the Black Stars.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Appiah in a joking responded: "I want the goals more than you do."

Kudus and his Black Stars teammates got off to a poor start in the Africa Cup of Nations in Kumasi, losing to the Sable Antelopes of Angola.

The 24-year-old and his Black Stars teammates have arrived in Morocco for their second match against Niger.

Black Stars arrive in Morocco

The team left Ghana on Friday and arrived in Morocco in Oudja, Morocco in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Twenty-three players including the West Ham star travelled to the North African nation for the match against Niger on Monday.

US-based Joseph Painstil could not travel to Morocco due to passport issues and will miss he game, according to the Ghana FA.

Paintsil drops out of Ghana squad

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars will be without Los Angeles Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil for the game against Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Morocco.

The Major League Soccer star failed to travel with the team to Morocco for Monday's game at the RS Berkane Stadium.

Paintsil was a second-half substitute as the Black Stars narrowly lost to Angola in Kumasi in their opening game of Group C. It was his first game since the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire early this year.

