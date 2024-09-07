Mohammed Kudus and his teammates have left Ghana for Morocco after the game against Angola

The West Ham United star met one of his fans in Kumasi before leaving the Garden City for Accra

The Black Stars lost their first game in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola on Thursday

A female fan of Mohammed Kudus broke down to tears after meeting the West Ham United star before the Black Stars' departure from Kumasi.

The team left Kumasi on Friday for Accra before travelling to Morocco for their second game in the AFCON qualifiers against Morocco.

Ghana lost their opening game to Angola in Kumasi following a last-minute strike from Felicio Milson.

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus meets fan in Kumasi before Morocco trip.

In a video shared on social media, the players were spotted leaving their hotel for the trip to Accra and subsequently Morocco.

The fan met Kudus at their hotel and took pictures with the midfielder while in tears as she bid him farewell.

Kudus has been the toast of Ghanaian fans following his impressive performances in the Premier League and for the Black Stars.

Black Stars eye victory in Morocco

The Black Stars have arrived in Morocco for their second AFCON qualifier against Niger at the Municipal RS Berkane Satdium.

Having lost their first game to Angola in Kumasi, the Black Stars will be hoping to bounce back and get back their qualifiers on track.

Twenty-three players travelled with the team to Morocco with Joseph Painstil staying behind due to passport issues.

Coach Otto Addo remains positive ahead of the Niger game, staying the performance against Angola was encouraging.

"The second half makes me very confident. The good thing is that it's all still in our own hands. We play against all the other teams in our group and it's all in our hands," he said, as quoted by Ghana FA.

"We will not depend on anybody to qualify, at the moment and this is the good thing, this is a positive thing and I guess like it has been said there's a lot of positive things to be taken out of the second half but surely at least we should draw this game and we have to learn to be more clinical, to make earlier shots and to be a little bit more egoistic it's a thin line because I don't want them to be too egoistic."

