Michael Owen has stated that playing the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe together has made PSG weaker

The trio failed to find the back of the net during their side’s 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League

According to Owen, all three are phenomenal players in their own right, but English Premier League clubs are more superior

Former England international Michael Owen has disclosed that starting Nemar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will only make Paris Saint-Germain weaker, Daily Mail reports.

This is coming hours after the French club were held to a 1-1 draw by impressive Belgian side Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Owen believes Messi’s arrival has so far done nothing to help the club improve despite suggestions from different quarters that the Ligue 1 side are Champions League favourites.

Michael Owen believes Messi's inclusion at PSG will weaken the squad. Photo: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner joins Neymar and Mbappe upfront in what has been described as the most devastating front three in world football – at least on paper.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The superstars disappointed in their Champions League opening fixture in Belgium after the hosts canceled Ander Herrera’s striker to settle the tie at 1-1.

Speaking after the draw, Owen stated that PSG are weaker than the previous seasons.

He told BT Sport via Mirror:

“As much as we drool over them, this PSG team with those forwards, they're all phenomenal players in their own right.

“But three together makes it weaker for me and I don't really understand why they're one of the favourites for it (the Champions League).

“I think the English teams (Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Man United) are far, far superior.”

Club Brugge fans send message to Messi

While doing his pre-match warm-up, fans at the Jan Breydel Stadion were spotted with a banner with the inscription "Messi have mercy".

The Jupiler champions were underdogs going into the game against the team that had Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the attack.

Philippe Clement's men evenly matched Mauricio Pochettino multi-billion squad as they maintained their discipline.

Despite going ahead through Ander Herrera in the 15th minute, Brugge came back scored an equally similar goal by their captain Hans Vanaken.

Brazilian legend Ronaldo says Messi’s arrival does not guarantee PSG the Champions League

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Brazilian legend .

According to the former Real Madrid forward, having a great squad is not a major criteria for winning Europe’s elite competition.

In his comments, the president of Spanish club Real Valladolid looked back to his time with Real Madrid as evidence that a strong squad on paper will not necessarily translate into winning Europe's most desired prize.

Source: Yen.com.gh