The top 20 highest-paid NFL coaches in 2025 and how much they make
In professional football, the most successful coaches are more than just leaders; they are tactical experts who can turn a game around with a single decision. In American football, where every game counts, the highest-paid NFL coaches are compensated generously for their skills, leadership, and capacity to uplift players.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top 20 highest-paid NFL coaches in 2025
- 1. Andy Reid
- 2. Sean Payton
- 3. Jim Harbaugh
- 4. Sean McVay
- 5. Kyle Shanahan
- 6. Mike Tomlin
- 7. John Harbaugh
- 8. Doug Pederson
- 9. Sean McDermott
- 10. Mike Macdonald
- 11. Nick Sirianni
- 12. Matt LaFleur
- 13. Zac Taylor
- 14. Dan Quinn
- 15. Dan Campbell
- 16. Mike McCarthy
- 17. Raheem Morris
- 18. Kevin Stefanski
- 19. Mike McDaniel
- 20. Dennis Allen
- Who is the highest-paid head coach in the NFL?
- Who is the lowest-paid head coach in the NFL?
To determine the highest-paid NFL coaches' salaries, we analysed factors such as contract structure and incentives, experience and track record, market value and demand, and coaching performance. Surveys and data from various sports-related sources played a significant role in this research.
Top 20 highest-paid NFL coaches in 2025
Explore the earnings of the highest-paid NFL coaches in 2025, providing insight into the lucrative contracts these football masterminds secure with their respective organizations. Here is the NFL coach's salary list.
|Coach
|Team
|Salary
|Andy Reid
|Kansas City Chiefs
|$20 million
|Sean Payton
|Denver Broncos
|$18 million
|Jim Harbaugh
|Los Angeles Chargers
|$16 million
|Sean McVay
|Los Angeles Rams
|$15 million
|Kyle Shanahan
|San Francisco 49ers
|$14 million
|Mike Tomlin
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|$12.5 million
|John Harbaugh
|Baltimore Ravens
|$12 million
|Doug Pederson
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|$8.5 million
|Sean McDermott
|Buffalo Bills
|$8.5 million
|Mike Macdonald
|Seattle Seahawks
|$9 million
1. Andy Reid
- Full name: Andrew Walter Reid
- Born: 19 March 1958
- Team: Kansas City Chiefs
- Salary: $20 million
Andy Reid is the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League. He previously served as the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach from 1999 to 2012. Andy is the only NFL coach who has won 100 games and appeared in four successive conference championships with two separate teams. He ranks as the highest-paid NFL coach of all time.
2. Sean Payton
- Full name: Patrick Sean Payton
- Born: 29 December 1963
- Team: Denver Broncos
- Salary: $18 million
Sean Payton is an American competitive football coach and retired quarterback who currently serves as the head coach of the NFL's Denver Broncos. He previously worked as the New Orleans Saints' head coach from 2006 to 2021, guiding the team to its first Super Bowl triumph in 2009. Sean is one of the current highest-paid NFL coaches.
3. Jim Harbaugh
- Full name: James Joseph Harbaugh
- Born: 23 December 1963
- Team: Los Angeles Chargers
- Salary: $16 million
Jim Harbaugh is a former quarterback who now coaches professional football in the United States. He is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. Harbaugh formerly was the head coach of the University of San Diego from 2004 to 2006, Stanford University from 2007 to 2010, the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, and the University of Michigan from 2015 to 2023.
4. Sean McVay
- Full name: Sean McVay
- Born: 24 January 1986
- Team: Los Angeles Rams
- Salary: $15 million
Sean McVay is a US-based football coach who currently serves as the head coach of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams. He was the youngest NFL head coach in contemporary times when he was appointed by the Rams in 2017 at the age of thirty years. Sean is also the youngest ever head coach to compete in a Super Bowl and receive NFL Coach of the Year honours.
5. Kyle Shanahan
- Full name: Kyle Michael Shanahan
- Born: 14 December 1979
- Team: San Francisco 49ers
- Salary: $14 million
Kyle Shanahan is an American football coach who currently heads the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL. He rose to fame as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator in 2016. Kyle took over as head coach of the 49ers in 2017, guiding them to three division titles, four NFC Championship Game appearances, four postseason appearances, and two Super Bowl appearances (LIV and LVIII).
6. Mike Tomlin
- Full name: Michael Pettaway Tomlin
- Born: 15 March 1972
- Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
- Salary: $12.5 million
Mike Tomlin is a US-based pro football coach who currently heads the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL. Since signing the Steelers in 2007, he has guided them to 12 postseason appearances, three AFC Championship Games, seven division titles, a Super Bowl XLIII championship, and two Super Bowl appearances.
7. John Harbaugh
- Full name: John William Harbaugh
- Born: 23 September 1962
- Team: Baltimore Ravens
- Salary: $12 million
John Harbaugh is an American competitive football coach who leads the Baltimore Ravens in the National Football League. He previously coached the Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs and spent nine years as the team's special teams coach.
8. Doug Pederson
- Full name: Douglas Irvin Pederson
- Born: 31 January 1968
- Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Salary: $8.5 million
Doug Pederson is a competent football coach from the United States. He is a retired quarterback who formerly served as head coach of the National Football League's (NFL) Jacksonville Jaguars. Pederson spent most of his 13-season tenure as Brett Favre's backup with the Green Bay Packers, where he was part of the team claiming Super Bowl XXXI.
9. Sean McDermott
- Full name: Sean Michael McDermott
- Born: 21 March 1974
- Team: Buffalo Bills
- Salary: $8.5 million
Sean McDermott is a US-based competitive football coach who leads the Buffalo Bills in the NFL. He started his NFL coaching tenure as an assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2001 and became the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers between 2011 and 2016.
10. Mike Macdonald
- Full name: Michael Macdonald
- Born: 26 June 1987
- Team: Seattle Seahawks
- Salary: $9 million
Mike Macdonald is a US-based football coach currently serving as the NFL's Seattle Seahawks head coach. He formerly worked as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator from 2022 to 2023.
11. Nick Sirianni
- Full name: Nicholas John Sirianni
- Born: 15 June 1981
- Team: Philadelphia Eagles
- Salary: $7 million
Nick Sirianni is an American football coach who currently heads the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL. He previously worked as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2020. Nick also coached the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers from 2013 through 2017 and the Kansas City Chiefs between 2009 and 2012.
12. Matt LaFleur
- Full name: Matthew Patrick LaFleur
- Born: 3 November 1979
- Team: Green Bay Packers
- Salary: $5 million
Matt LaFleur is a US-based professional football coach who currently serves as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers in the NFL. He has been a renowned quarterbacks coach for the Washington Redskins, Notre Dame, and Atlanta Falcons, in addition to being the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams. How much does Matt LaFleur get paid? $5 million.
13. Zac Taylor
- Full name: Zachary William Taylor
- Born: 10 May 1983
- Team: Cincinnati Bengals
- Salary: $4.5 million
Zac Taylor is an American pro football coach who heads the Cincinnati Bengals. He began his NFL tenure as an offensive assistant and was the Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach when they competed in Super Bowl LIII.
14. Dan Quinn
- Full name: Daniel Patrick Quinn
- Born: 11 September 1970
- Team: Washington Commanders
- Salary: $4.5 million
Dan Quinn is a US-based football coach who currently leads the Washington Commanders of the NFL. He rose to popularity as the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2014, helping develop a Cover 3 defence featuring the Legion of Boom secondary.
15. Dan Campbell
- Full name: Daniel Allen Campbell
- Born: 13 April 1976
- Team: Detroit Lions
- Salary: $4 million
Dan Campbell is a US-based professional football coach and retired tight end. He is the head coach of the National Football League's Detroit Lions. Campbell had competed in the NFL for 11 seasons.
16. Mike McCarthy
- Full name: Michael John McCarthy
- Born: 10 November 1963
- Team: Dallas Cowboys
- Salary: $4 million
Mike McCarthy is a US-based pro football coach who heads the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. He also coached the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018 and guided the squad to a Super Bowl XLV victory over his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers.
17. Raheem Morris
- Full name: Raheem Morris
- Born: 3 September 1976
- Team: Atlanta Falcons
- Salary: $4 million
Raheem Morris is a US-based professional football coach who leads the Atlanta Falcons in the National Football League. He was previously the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011 and the Falcons' interim coach in 2020.
18. Kevin Stefanski
- Full name: Kevin Lawrence Stefanski
- Born: 8 May 1982
- Team: Cleveland Browns
- Salary: $3.5 million
Kevin Stefanski is a professional football coach from the United States. He currently heads the NFL's Cleveland Browns. From 2006 to 2019, Stefanski was an assistant coach for the Minnesota Vikings before becoming offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.
19. Mike McDaniel
- Full name: Michael Lee McDaniel
- Born: 6 March 1983
- Team: Miami Dolphins
- Salary: $3.5 million
Kevin Stefanski is a football coach from the United States who currently heads the Cleveland Browns in the National Football League. From 2006 to 2019, he was an assistant coach for the Minnesota Vikings before becoming offensive coordinator for his last two seasons.
20. Dennis Allen
- Full name: Dennis James Allen
- Born: 22 September 1972
- Team: New Orleans Saints
- Salary: $3.5 million
Dennis Allen is a retired professional football player and coach from the United States. He most recently served as the head coach of the NFL's New Orleans Saints from 2022 to 2024.
Who is the highest-paid head coach in the NFL?
Andy Reid. What is Andy Reid's salary? He has an alleged salary of $20 million. He currently serves as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Who is the lowest-paid head coach in the NFL?
Kevin Stefanski, Mike McDaniel, and Dennis Allen are among the NFL's lowest-paid head coaches, with an annual salary of $3.5 million.
The above are some of the highest-paid NFL coaches with yearly earnings. High-ranking coaches like Andy Reid and Sean Payton received multimillion-dollar contracts, indicating their proven success and substantial demand.
Yen.com.gh published a fantastic list of the best-paying jobs in basic industries. Basic industries generate raw resources for the creation of commodities. Examples are the iron and steel, extractive, and consumer products industries.
According to the United States Bureau of Labour Statistics, over 8.8 million employment opportunities exist across all industries. More than 7.9 million of these opportunities are in the private sector, which includes several basic industries. Read the article for more information.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com