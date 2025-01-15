The top 20 highest-paid NFL coaches in 2025 and how much they make

In professional football, the most successful coaches are more than just leaders; they are tactical experts who can turn a game around with a single decision. In American football, where every game counts, the highest-paid NFL coaches are compensated generously for their skills, leadership, and capacity to uplift players.

Nick Sirianni walks off the field (L), Raheem Morris smiles before the game (M), and John Harbaugh arrives at GEHA Field (R). Photo: Adam Hunger, Cliff Welch, David Eulitt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

To determine the highest-paid NFL coaches' salaries, we analysed factors such as contract structure and incentives, experience and track record, market value and demand, and coaching performance. Surveys and data from various sports-related sources played a significant role in this research.

Top 20 highest-paid NFL coaches in 2025

Explore the earnings of the highest-paid NFL coaches in 2025, providing insight into the lucrative contracts these football masterminds secure with their respective organizations. Here is the NFL coach's salary list.

Coach Team Salary Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs $20 million Sean Payton Denver Broncos $18 million Jim Harbaugh Los Angeles Chargers $16 million Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams $15 million Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers $14 million Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers $12.5 million John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens $12 million Doug Pederson Jacksonville Jaguars $8.5 million Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills $8.5 million Mike Macdonald Seattle Seahawks $9 million

1. Andy Reid

Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on 17 November 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Andrew Walter Reid

Andrew Walter Reid Born: 19 March 1958

19 March 1958 Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Salary: $20 million

Andy Reid is the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League. He previously served as the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach from 1999 to 2012. Andy is the only NFL coach who has won 100 games and appeared in four successive conference championships with two separate teams. He ranks as the highest-paid NFL coach of all time.

2. Sean Payton

Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos looks on before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on 29 September 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Patrick Sean Payton

Patrick Sean Payton Born: 29 December 1963

29 December 1963 Team: Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Salary: $18 million

Sean Payton is an American competitive football coach and retired quarterback who currently serves as the head coach of the NFL's Denver Broncos. He previously worked as the New Orleans Saints' head coach from 2006 to 2021, guiding the team to its first Super Bowl triumph in 2009. Sean is one of the current highest-paid NFL coaches.

3. Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh looks on from the sideline during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field on 8 December 2024. Photo: Perry Knotts

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Joseph Harbaugh

James Joseph Harbaugh Born: 23 December 1963

23 December 1963 Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Salary: $16 million

Jim Harbaugh is a former quarterback who now coaches professional football in the United States. He is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. Harbaugh formerly was the head coach of the University of San Diego from 2004 to 2006, Stanford University from 2007 to 2010, the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, and the University of Michigan from 2015 to 2023.

4. Sean McVay

Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts to a touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on 5 January 2025 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sean McVay

Sean McVay Born: 24 January 1986

24 January 1986 Team: Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams Salary: $15 million

Sean McVay is a US-based football coach who currently serves as the head coach of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams. He was the youngest NFL head coach in contemporary times when he was appointed by the Rams in 2017 at the age of thirty years. Sean is also the youngest ever head coach to compete in a Super Bowl and receive NFL Coach of the Year honours.

5. Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on from the sideline at Levi's Stadium on 12 December 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kyle Michael Shanahan

Kyle Michael Shanahan Born: 14 December 1979

14 December 1979 Team: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Salary: $14 million

Kyle Shanahan is an American football coach who currently heads the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL. He rose to fame as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator in 2016. Kyle took over as head coach of the 49ers in 2017, guiding them to three division titles, four NFC Championship Game appearances, four postseason appearances, and two Super Bowl appearances (LIV and LVIII).

6. Mike Tomlin

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks onto the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on 21 December 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Kara Durrette

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Pettaway Tomlin

Michael Pettaway Tomlin Born: 15 March 1972

15 March 1972 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers Salary: $12.5 million

Mike Tomlin is a US-based pro football coach who currently heads the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL. Since signing the Steelers in 2007, he has guided them to 12 postseason appearances, three AFC Championship Games, seven division titles, a Super Bowl XLIII championship, and two Super Bowl appearances.

7. John Harbaugh

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on 27 February 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Stacy Revere

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John William Harbaugh

John William Harbaugh Born: 23 September 1962

23 September 1962 Team: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Salary: $12 million

John Harbaugh is an American competitive football coach who leads the Baltimore Ravens in the National Football League. He previously coached the Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs and spent nine years as the team's special teams coach.

8. Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson looks on from the sideline during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on 6 October 2024. Photo: Perry Knotts

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Douglas Irvin Pederson

Douglas Irvin Pederson Born: 31 January 1968

31 January 1968 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Salary: $8.5 million

Doug Pederson is a competent football coach from the United States. He is a retired quarterback who formerly served as head coach of the National Football League's (NFL) Jacksonville Jaguars. Pederson spent most of his 13-season tenure as Brett Favre's backup with the Green Bay Packers, where he was part of the team claiming Super Bowl XXXI.

9. Sean McDermott

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on 27 October 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sean Michael McDermott

Sean Michael McDermott Born: 21 March 1974

21 March 1974 Team: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Salary: $8.5 million

Sean McDermott is a US-based competitive football coach who leads the Buffalo Bills in the NFL. He started his NFL coaching tenure as an assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2001 and became the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers between 2011 and 2016.

10. Mike Macdonald

Mike Macdonald stands on the sideline while playing the National Anthem before the game against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on 8 September 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Alika Jenner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Macdonald

Michael Macdonald Born: 26 June 1987

26 June 1987 Team: Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Salary: $9 million

Mike Macdonald is a US-based football coach currently serving as the NFL's Seattle Seahawks head coach. He formerly worked as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator from 2022 to 2023.

11. Nick Sirianni

Head coach Nick Sirianni stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on 24 November 2024 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Brooke Sutton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nicholas John Sirianni

Nicholas John Sirianni Born: 15 June 1981

15 June 1981 Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Salary: $7 million

Nick Sirianni is an American football coach who currently heads the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL. He previously worked as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2020. Nick also coached the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers from 2013 through 2017 and the Kansas City Chiefs between 2009 and 2012.

12. Matt LaFleur

Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on 17 November 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Quinn Harris

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Matthew Patrick LaFleur

Matthew Patrick LaFleur Born: 3 November 1979

3 November 1979 Team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Salary: $5 million

Matt LaFleur is a US-based professional football coach who currently serves as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers in the NFL. He has been a renowned quarterbacks coach for the Washington Redskins, Notre Dame, and Atlanta Falcons, in addition to being the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams. How much does Matt LaFleur get paid? $5 million.

13. Zac Taylor

Head coach Zac Taylor walks to the fields during an OTA offseason workout at the Kettering Health Bengals Practice Fields on 4 June 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Dylan Buell

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Zachary William Taylor

Zachary William Taylor Born: 10 May 1983

10 May 1983 Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Salary: $4.5 million

Zac Taylor is an American pro football coach who heads the Cincinnati Bengals. He began his NFL tenure as an offensive assistant and was the Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach when they competed in Super Bowl LIII.

14. Dan Quinn

Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on 14 November 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Daniel Patrick Quinn

Daniel Patrick Quinn Born: 11 September 1970

11 September 1970 Team: Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Salary: $4.5 million

Dan Quinn is a US-based football coach who currently leads the Washington Commanders of the NFL. He rose to popularity as the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2014, helping develop a Cover 3 defence featuring the Legion of Boom secondary.

15. Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell answers questions in a press interview after a Lions loss in a game between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills in Detroit, Michigan, USA, on 15 December 2024. Photo: Amy Lemus

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Daniel Allen Campbell

Daniel Allen Campbell Born: 13 April 1976

13 April 1976 Team: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Salary: $4 million

Dan Campbell is a US-based professional football coach and retired tight end. He is the head coach of the National Football League's Detroit Lions. Campbell had competed in the NFL for 11 seasons.

16. Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy stands on the sidelines during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on 26 September 2024. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael John McCarthy

Michael John McCarthy Born: 10 November 1963

10 November 1963 Team: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Salary: $4 million

Mike McCarthy is a US-based pro football coach who heads the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. He also coached the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018 and guided the squad to a Super Bowl XLV victory over his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers.

17. Raheem Morris

Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons walks out for warmups before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on 5 January 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Perry Knotts

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Raheem Morris

Raheem Morris Born: 3 September 1976

3 September 1976 Team: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Salary: $4 million

Raheem Morris is a US-based professional football coach who leads the Atlanta Falcons in the National Football League. He was previously the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011 and the Falcons' interim coach in 2020.

18. Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanskistands on the sidelines during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on 29 September 2024. Photo: Brooke Sutton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kevin Lawrence Stefanski

Kevin Lawrence Stefanski Born: 8 May 1982

8 May 1982 Team: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Salary:

Kevin Stefanski is a professional football coach from the United States. He currently heads the NFL's Cleveland Browns. From 2006 to 2019, Stefanski was an assistant coach for the Minnesota Vikings before becoming offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

19. Mike McDaniel

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins runs off the field at halftime against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on 20 October 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Lee McDaniel

Michael Lee McDaniel Born: 6 March 1983

6 March 1983 Team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Salary: $3.5 million

Kevin Stefanski is a football coach from the United States who currently heads the Cleveland Browns in the National Football League. From 2006 to 2019, he was an assistant coach for the Minnesota Vikings before becoming offensive coordinator for his last two seasons.

20. Dennis Allen

Dennis Allen looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on 13 August 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Ryan Kang

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dennis James Allen

Dennis James Allen Born: 22 September 1972

22 September 1972 Team: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Salary: $3.5 million

Dennis Allen is a retired professional football player and coach from the United States. He most recently served as the head coach of the NFL's New Orleans Saints from 2022 to 2024.

Who is the highest-paid head coach in the NFL?

Andy Reid. What is Andy Reid's salary? He has an alleged salary of $20 million. He currently serves as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who is the lowest-paid head coach in the NFL?

Kevin Stefanski, Mike McDaniel, and Dennis Allen are among the NFL's lowest-paid head coaches, with an annual salary of $3.5 million.

The above are some of the highest-paid NFL coaches with yearly earnings. High-ranking coaches like Andy Reid and Sean Payton received multimillion-dollar contracts, indicating their proven success and substantial demand.

Yen.com.gh published a fantastic list of the best-paying jobs in basic industries. Basic industries generate raw resources for the creation of commodities. Examples are the iron and steel, extractive, and consumer products industries.

According to the United States Bureau of Labour Statistics, over 8.8 million employment opportunities exist across all industries. More than 7.9 million of these opportunities are in the private sector, which includes several basic industries. Read the article for more information.

Source: YEN.com.gh