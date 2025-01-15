Global site navigation

The top 20 highest-paid NFL coaches in 2025 and how much they make
Facts and lifehacks

The top 20 highest-paid NFL coaches in 2025 and how much they make

by  Tatiana Thiga 8 min read

In professional football, the most successful coaches are more than just leaders; they are tactical experts who can turn a game around with a single decision. In American football, where every game counts, the highest-paid NFL coaches are compensated generously for their skills, leadership, and capacity to uplift players.

Nick Sirianni (L), Raheem Morris (M), and John Harbaugh (R)
Nick Sirianni walks off the field (L), Raheem Morris smiles before the game (M), and John Harbaugh arrives at GEHA Field (R). Photo: Adam Hunger, Cliff Welch, David Eulitt (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

To determine the highest-paid NFL coaches' salaries, we analysed factors such as contract structure and incentives, experience and track record, market value and demand, and coaching performance. Surveys and data from various sports-related sources played a significant role in this research.

Top 20 highest-paid NFL coaches in 2025

Explore the earnings of the highest-paid NFL coaches in 2025, providing insight into the lucrative contracts these football masterminds secure with their respective organizations. Here is the NFL coach's salary list.

CoachTeamSalary
Andy ReidKansas City Chiefs$20 million
Sean PaytonDenver Broncos$18 million
Jim HarbaughLos Angeles Chargers$16 million
Sean McVayLos Angeles Rams$15 million
Kyle ShanahanSan Francisco 49ers$14 million
Mike TomlinPittsburgh Steelers$12.5 million
John HarbaughBaltimore Ravens$12 million
Doug PedersonJacksonville Jaguars$8.5 million
Sean McDermottBuffalo Bills$8.5 million
Mike MacdonaldSeattle Seahawks$9 million

Read also

35 Hot baseball players who are stealing bases and hearts this season

1. Andy Reid

Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before a game against the Buffalo Bills
Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on 17 November 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan Bennett
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Andrew Walter Reid
  • Born: 19 March 1958
  • Team: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Salary: $20 million

Andy Reid is the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League. He previously served as the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach from 1999 to 2012. Andy is the only NFL coach who has won 100 games and appeared in four successive conference championships with two separate teams. He ranks as the highest-paid NFL coach of all time.

2. Sean Payton

Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos looks on before a game against the New York Jets
Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos looks on before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on 29 September 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Luke Hales
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Patrick Sean Payton
  • Born: 29 December 1963
  • Team: Denver Broncos
  • Salary: $18 million

Sean Payton is an American competitive football coach and retired quarterback who currently serves as the head coach of the NFL's Denver Broncos. He previously worked as the New Orleans Saints' head coach from 2006 to 2021, guiding the team to its first Super Bowl triumph in 2009. Sean is one of the current highest-paid NFL coaches.

Read also

What is Derrick Henry's net worth? The American footballer's career earnings and assets

3. Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh looks on from the sideline during the national anthem before an NFL football game
Jim Harbaugh looks on from the sideline during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field on 8 December 2024. Photo: Perry Knotts
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: James Joseph Harbaugh
  • Born: 23 December 1963
  • Team: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Salary: $16 million

Jim Harbaugh is a former quarterback who now coaches professional football in the United States. He is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. Harbaugh formerly was the head coach of the University of San Diego from 2004 to 2006, Stanford University from 2007 to 2010, the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, and the University of Michigan from 2015 to 2023.

4. Sean McVay

Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts to a touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts to a touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on 5 January 2025 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Harry How
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sean McVay
  • Born: 24 January 1986
  • Team: Los Angeles Rams
  • Salary: $15 million

Sean McVay is a US-based football coach who currently serves as the head coach of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams. He was the youngest NFL head coach in contemporary times when he was appointed by the Rams in 2017 at the age of thirty years. Sean is also the youngest ever head coach to compete in a Super Bowl and receive NFL Coach of the Year honours.

Read also

What is Kwame Brown's net worth? The former NBA star's wealth, career, and assets

5. Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan looks on from the sideline at Levi's Stadium
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on from the sideline at Levi's Stadium on 12 December 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Cooper Neill
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kyle Michael Shanahan
  • Born: 14 December 1979
  • Team: San Francisco 49ers
  • Salary: $14 million

Kyle Shanahan is an American football coach who currently heads the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL. He rose to fame as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator in 2016. Kyle took over as head coach of the 49ers in 2017, guiding them to three division titles, four NFC Championship Game appearances, four postseason appearances, and two Super Bowl appearances (LIV and LVIII).

6. Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers before a game against the Baltimore Ravens
Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks onto the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on 21 December 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Kara Durrette
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Michael Pettaway Tomlin
  • Born: 15 March 1972
  • Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Salary: $12.5 million

Mike Tomlin is a US-based pro football coach who currently heads the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL. Since signing the Steelers in 2007, he has guided them to 12 postseason appearances, three AFC Championship Games, seven division titles, a Super Bowl XLIII championship, and two Super Bowl appearances.

Read also

How many rings does Larry Bird have? A list of Larry Bird's NBA accomplishments

7. John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens speaks to the media during the NFL Combine
Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on 27 February 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Stacy Revere
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: John William Harbaugh
  • Born: 23 September 1962
  • Team: Baltimore Ravens
  • Salary: $12 million

John Harbaugh is an American competitive football coach who leads the Baltimore Ravens in the National Football League. He previously coached the Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs and spent nine years as the team's special teams coach.

8. Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson looks on from the sideline during the national anthem
Doug Pederson looks on from the sideline during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on 6 October 2024. Photo: Perry Knotts
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Douglas Irvin Pederson
  • Born: 31 January 1968
  • Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Salary: $8.5 million

Doug Pederson is a competent football coach from the United States. He is a retired quarterback who formerly served as head coach of the National Football League's (NFL) Jacksonville Jaguars. Pederson spent most of his 13-season tenure as Brett Favre's backup with the Green Bay Packers, where he was part of the team claiming Super Bowl XXXI.

9. Sean McDermott

Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks
Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on 27 October 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sean Michael McDermott
  • Born: 21 March 1974
  • Team: Buffalo Bills
  • Salary: $8.5 million

Read also

The current 6'6" NBA players who are playing in the league (with profile)

Sean McDermott is a US-based competitive football coach who leads the Buffalo Bills in the NFL. He started his NFL coaching tenure as an assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2001 and became the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers between 2011 and 2016.

10. Mike Macdonald

Mike Macdonald stands on the sideline while playing the National Anthem
Mike Macdonald stands on the sideline while playing the National Anthem before the game against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on 8 September 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Alika Jenner
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Michael Macdonald
  • Born: 26 June 1987
  • Team: Seattle Seahawks
  • Salary: $9 million

Mike Macdonald is a US-based football coach currently serving as the NFL's Seattle Seahawks head coach. He formerly worked as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator from 2022 to 2023.

11. Nick Sirianni

Nick Sirianni stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams
Head coach Nick Sirianni stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on 24 November 2024 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Brooke Sutton
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Nicholas John Sirianni
  • Born: 15 June 1981
  • Team: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Salary: $7 million

Nick Sirianni is an American football coach who currently heads the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL. He previously worked as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2020. Nick also coached the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers from 2013 through 2017 and the Kansas City Chiefs between 2009 and 2012.

Read also

Meet the Shark Tank cast: Updated Shark Tank hosts & judges' bios

12. Matt LaFleur

Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on before a game against the Chicago Bears
Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on 17 November 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Quinn Harris
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Matthew Patrick LaFleur
  • Born: 3 November 1979
  • Team: Green Bay Packers
  • Salary: $5 million

Matt LaFleur is a US-based professional football coach who currently serves as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers in the NFL. He has been a renowned quarterbacks coach for the Washington Redskins, Notre Dame, and Atlanta Falcons, in addition to being the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams. How much does Matt LaFleur get paid? $5 million.

13. Zac Taylor

Head coach Zac Taylor walks to the fields during an OTA offseason workout
Head coach Zac Taylor walks to the fields during an OTA offseason workout at the Kettering Health Bengals Practice Fields on 4 June 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Dylan Buell
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Zachary William Taylor
  • Born: 10 May 1983
  • Team: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Salary: $4.5 million

Zac Taylor is an American pro football coach who heads the Cincinnati Bengals. He began his NFL tenure as an offensive assistant and was the Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach when they competed in Super Bowl LIII.

14. Dan Quinn

Read also

Jordan Walsh: Everything you need to know about the young basketball player

Dan Quinn looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles
Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on 14 November 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Elsa
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Daniel Patrick Quinn
  • Born: 11 September 1970
  • Team: Washington Commanders
  • Salary: $4.5 million

Dan Quinn is a US-based football coach who currently leads the Washington Commanders of the NFL. He rose to popularity as the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2014, helping develop a Cover 3 defence featuring the Legion of Boom secondary.

15. Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell answers questions in a press interview after a Lions loss in a game
Dan Campbell answers questions in a press interview after a Lions loss in a game between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills in Detroit, Michigan, USA, on 15 December 2024. Photo: Amy Lemus
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Daniel Allen Campbell
  • Born: 13 April 1976
  • Team: Detroit Lions
  • Salary: $4 million

Dan Campbell is a US-based professional football coach and retired tight end. He is the head coach of the National Football League's Detroit Lions. Campbell had competed in the NFL for 11 seasons.

16. Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy stands on the sidelines during the national anthem
Mike McCarthy stands on the sidelines during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on 26 September 2024. Photo: Kevin Sabitus
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Michael John McCarthy
  • Born: 10 November 1963
  • Team: Dallas Cowboys
  • Salary: $4 million

Mike McCarthy is a US-based pro football coach who heads the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. He also coached the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018 and guided the squad to a Super Bowl XLV victory over his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers.

Read also

The top 10 all-time greatest athletes: What records did they break?

17. Raheem Morris

Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons walks out for warmups before an NFL football game
Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons walks out for warmups before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on 5 January 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Perry Knotts
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Raheem Morris
  • Born: 3 September 1976
  • Team: Atlanta Falcons
  • Salary: $4 million

Raheem Morris is a US-based professional football coach who leads the Atlanta Falcons in the National Football League. He was previously the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011 and the Falcons' interim coach in 2020.

18. Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanskistands on the sidelines during the national anthem
Kevin Stefanskistands on the sidelines during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on 29 September 2024. Photo: Brooke Sutton
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kevin Lawrence Stefanski
  • Born: 8 May 1982
  • Team: Cleveland Browns
  • Salary: $3.5 million

Kevin Stefanski is a professional football coach from the United States. He currently heads the NFL's Cleveland Browns. From 2006 to 2019, Stefanski was an assistant coach for the Minnesota Vikings before becoming offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

19. Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins runs off the field at halftime against the Indianapolis Colts
Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins runs off the field at halftime against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on 20 October 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Michael Lee McDaniel
  • Born: 6 March 1983
  • Team: Miami Dolphins
  • Salary: $3.5 million

Kevin Stefanski is a football coach from the United States who currently heads the Cleveland Browns in the National Football League. From 2006 to 2019, he was an assistant coach for the Minnesota Vikings before becoming offensive coordinator for his last two seasons.

Read also

ESPN female reporters: Top 30 influential women redefining sports journalism

20. Dennis Allen

Dennis Allen looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL preseason football game
Dennis Allen looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on 13 August 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Ryan Kang
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Dennis James Allen
  • Born: 22 September 1972
  • Team: New Orleans Saints
  • Salary: $3.5 million

Dennis Allen is a retired professional football player and coach from the United States. He most recently served as the head coach of the NFL's New Orleans Saints from 2022 to 2024.

Who is the highest-paid head coach in the NFL?

Andy Reid. What is Andy Reid's salary? He has an alleged salary of $20 million. He currently serves as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who is the lowest-paid head coach in the NFL?

Kevin Stefanski, Mike McDaniel, and Dennis Allen are among the NFL's lowest-paid head coaches, with an annual salary of $3.5 million.

The above are some of the highest-paid NFL coaches with yearly earnings. High-ranking coaches like Andy Reid and Sean Payton received multimillion-dollar contracts, indicating their proven success and substantial demand.

Read also

The top 20 richest NBA players: Is anyone in the league a billionaire?

Yen.com.gh published a fantastic list of the best-paying jobs in basic industries. Basic industries generate raw resources for the creation of commodities. Examples are the iron and steel, extractive, and consumer products industries.

According to the United States Bureau of Labour Statistics, over 8.8 million employment opportunities exist across all industries. More than 7.9 million of these opportunities are in the private sector, which includes several basic industries. Read the article for more information.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Tatiana Thiga avatar

Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com

Tags:
NFL
Hot: