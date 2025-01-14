Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu scored in AS Monaco's Coupe de France clash with Stade Reims

However, the 25-year-old's goal proved inconsequential as Monaco lost on post-match penalty shootouts

Up next for Salisu and his teammates is a league fixture against Montpellier on Friday, January 17

Mohammed Salisu showcased his goal-scoring prowess once again, finding the back of the net for AS Monaco in their Coupe de France clash against Stade Reims.

The towering Ghanaian defender, enjoying an impressive run of form, delivered another crucial strike, though his efforts ultimately proved in vain.

Mohammed Salisu celebrates his goal after finding the back of the net in successive games. Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy.

Lining up alongside Ivorian teammate Wilfred Singo at the heart of Monaco's defence, Salisu put in a commanding performance.

Despite their solidity, the visitors found themselves trailing just before halftime when Cedric Kipre, a former West Bromwich Albion player, pounced to give Reims the lead.

Mohammed Salisu’s equaliser

Undeterred, Salisu stepped up to level with a goal eerily reminiscent of his recent effort against Nantes.

Timing his run perfectly, he connected with a well-placed cross from Mika Biereth, prodding the ball home from close range in the 70th minute.

The equaliser underlined the defender's knack for capitalising on attacking opportunities, adding another dimension to his game.

A bitter ending in penalties

Despite Salisu's heroics, Monaco struggled to capitalise on the momentum.

The match proceeded to a penalty shootout, where the Principality side faltered.

Only Breel Embolo managed to convert his spot-kick, while three other Monaco players missed their chances.

Reims, on the other hand, demonstrated composure, converting three out of four attempts to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

The defeat marked a frustrating end to Salisu’s evening. While his contributions in front of goal have been a bright spot, the inability to guide Monaco to victory will weigh heavily.

Nevertheless, the Black Stars defender can take pride in his growing influence, particularly in attack—a rare trait for a player in his position.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Southampton centre-half has notched two goals in 16 matches across all competitions.

What lies ahead?

With the Coupe de France campaign now behind them, Salisu and his teammates will shift their focus to domestic league action.

As noted by Ghanasoccernet, their upcoming fixture against Montpellier at Stade de la Mosson on January 17 presents an opportunity to bounce back and continue building on recent performances.

For Salisu, maintaining his scoring touch and defensive solidity will be key to helping Monaco achieve their ambitions.

Salisu trains in UAE during winter break

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Mohammed Salisu travelled to the United Arab Emirates during the French Ligue 1 winter break.

The Black Stars defender utilised the period to train in the Gulf nation as he prepared for the league's January resumption.

Since joining Monaco in the summer of 2023, Salisu has established himself as a pivotal player for the Red and Whites this season.

