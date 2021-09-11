Premier League Stars Help Raise GHc500,000 to Aid British Footballer in Coma

The likes of Dominic Calvert Lewin and Dean Henderson helped raise GHc500,000 to help an ailing football star in Australia

The Brit footballer Danny Hodgson is in a coma after a horrific attack during a night out

A Go Fund me has since been set up to support Hodgson’s family during these trying times

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A string of Premier League stars including Everton striker Dominic Calvert Lewin have come together to raise GHc500,000 (£60,000) to go towards a Brit footballer currently in a coma.

Danny Hodgson is in coma after being punched by a 15-year old. Photo: News & Star.

Source: Getty Images

The Sun reports that the footballer in question, Danny Hodgson, was the victim of an unprovoked attack from a 15-year old in Perth Australia.

The one-punch attack left Hodgson with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, with the attack being confirmed on social media by Hodgson’s club Joondalup FC.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"We are extremely saddened to report that our senior player Danny Hodgson is hospitalised with a bleed on the brain and a skull fracture. Stay strong Danny." Joondalup FC said in a social media statement.

The club’s manager Kenny Lowe further disclosed that the players had gone on a night out after their final game of the season.

After the harrowing incident, Hodgson’s friend Steve Burton set up a Go Fund me account to help pull funds for the football star.

Since the account was launched on Wednesday, September 8, it has had impressive success as Everton star Calvert Lewin donated GHc16,700 (£2,000) while Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson and his wife chimed in with GHc8,350 (£1,000).

The biggest donation came from Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, who pledged a massive £3,500 (GHc29,000), to go towards the ailing Hodgson.

Part of the money is also set to go to Hodgson’s family to help them get to Australia to give the footballer the support he needs during his recovery.

Hodgson’s mother Nicola took to Facebook to express her astonishment at how overwhelming the financial support for her son was.

"It's incredible that in 24 hours we have been able to achieve the impossible,” she shared on Facebook.

"I cannot thank everyone enough who has been involved. Our prayers have been answered and we have confirmed flights to Australia.

"Danny still has a long journey ahead of him but the fact that me and Peter will be by his side through it gives us enormous comfort.

The footballer’s club Joondalup, in a bid to help, also managed to raise £5,000 through their own Go Fund Me campaign.

Eliud Kipchoge launches own foundation

In Kenya, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge also took a massive step towards giving back to the community as he recently announced the launch of his own foundation.

Dubbed the “Eliud Kipchoge Foundation”, the marathoner revealed the foundation will be primarily focused on education and environment and will seek to strengthen communities both locally and internationally.

Source: Yen.com.gh