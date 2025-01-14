A Ghanaian-born footballer has made damaging allegations against the Kurt Okraku-led football administration

According to him, he snubbed Ghana to play for Niger due to alleged bribery and corruption at the Ghana FA

Meanwhile, the said footballer played a crucial role as Niger beat the Black Stars in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

Ukraine-based forward Daniel Sosah has shed light on the circumstances that led him to choose Niger over Ghana, his country of birth, for his international football career.

The 26-year-old, who had aspirations of representing the four-time African champions, revealed a series of events that not only influenced his decision but also highlighted the challenges faced by some players in pursuing their dreams.

Why Sosah chose Niger over Ghana

In an interview with Accra-based radio station Original FM, Sosah detailed his struggles to secure a spot in Ghana’s national setup.

Back in 2020, the striker, then fresh off scoring approximately 40 goals in Guinea, expressed a strong desire to play for Ghana.

Despite receiving offers from Guinea to represent their national team, his heart was set on donning the Black Stars jersey.

“My agents contacted the Ghana FA, and after speaking with someone in Twi, they asked for money before allowing me to play for the U23 side,” Sosah disclosed, as quoted by Modern Ghana.

This demand not only left him disheartened but also created hurdles for his professional progress.

Without international experience, clubs hesitated to sign him, putting his career at risk.

Faced with limited options, Sosah made the difficult choice to accept Niger’s invitation to join their national team.

While the decision provided him with the international exposure needed to advance his career, the pain of not representing Ghana lingered.

“Guinea wanted to poach me, but I had made up my mind to play for Ghana. I’m hurt about not having played for Ghana, but that also motivated me,” he admitted.

Niger’s offer not only salvaged his career but also provided him the platform to prove his worth.

How has Sosah performed since switching to Niger?

Since switching allegiances, Sosah has become an integral part of Niger’s squad.

His contributions on the field have elevated his profile, showcasing his ability to deliver under pressure.

According to Transfermarkt, Sosah has scored eight goals in 21 appearances for the Menas.

Allegations of corruption in Ghana Football

Sosah’s revelations add to the growing list of accusations against the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association (GFA).

His claims of being asked for money to secure a place in the national team echo similar allegations made by Najeeb Yakubu, another Ghanaian-born player who now represents Niger.

Yakubu alleged that he was dropped from the Black Stars for refusing to join Dreams FC, a club owned by GFA President Kurt Okraku.

These incidents have cast a shadow over Ghanaian football, raising concerns about transparency and fairness in player selection.

For Sosah, however, the focus remains on making the most of his opportunity with Niger while reflecting on the challenges that shaped his journey.

Top football administrator chides Kurt Okraku-led GFA

YEN.com.gh also reported that Samuel Anim Addo, a former member of the GFA Executive Council, had criticised the Kurt Okraku-led administration.

His comments have rekindled discussions about the state of refereeing in the league and its effect on the sport's growth.

The critique highlights the pressing need for reforms to rebuild trust among stakeholders.

