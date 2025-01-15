Strika has shot his first skit after leaving Dr Likee's camp to be on his own, and the quality of the video has stirred reactions from social media users

The skit was about bread the actor bought and shared among a group of friends he met on the way, which made them happy, a storyline that did not convince many netizens

In the comments section of the video shared on TikTok, many Ghanaians complained about the quality of the video and called the storyline poor

Popular Ghanaian actor Strika, known for his role in Beasts of No Nation, has released his first skit since leaving Dr Likee's camp to work independently.

The skit shared on TikTok has sparked reactions from social media users, with many criticising its quality and storyline.

In the video, Strika bought bread and shared it with a group of friends he met along the way. Many netizens described the storyline as weak and uninspiring. They also pointed out the poor production quality, a far cry from the polished videos he featured in, while with Dr Likee's team.

Why Strika left Dr Likee's team

Strika recently parted ways with comedian Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee. Reports indicate that he has returned to his family in Accra due to personal challenges.

Gunshot, a member of Dr Likee's team and Strika's caretaker shared details on his YouTube channel. He alleged that Strika's battle with substance abuse and kleptomania made it difficult for the team to continue supporting him.

According to Gunshot, Strika was enrolled in a rehabilitation facility to help him recover. However, he reportedly relapsed and struggled to change his behaviour. He also alleged an incident where Strika was arrested for taking hard substances.

Strika's struggles have been public knowledge since his breakthrough in 2015. After the success of Beasts of No Nation, he disappeared from the spotlight and resurfaced in 2023 in a distressed state. Ras Nene's team took him in, offering him a fresh start and featured him in several skits.

Strika's issues worsened despite these efforts, leading to his departure from the camp.

Strika's skit sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

DBoi said:

"Strika be grateful and appreciative, if you go listen to what people go talk, you will talk against the man that once put food in your mouth… he changed your life, he is your God on earth."

nanachapmanjnr1 wrote:

"Hollywood standard…. Video quality unmatched 🙏😍…. Very educative skit."

showboi_ranking reacted:

"Did he watch the video after posting.😏"

Strika denied Gunshot's claims

Strika has, however, recently denied Gunshot's claim that he had stolen a phone from him.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor went on TikTok live to register his displeasure with the actor and condemned him for soiling his reputation in the media.

Strika argued that it was wrong for Gunshot to make their issues public, describing it as an attempt to assassinate his character.

