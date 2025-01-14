The girlfriend of late Ghanaian actor C Confion has gone viral after a video of her surfaced on TikTok, which had many admiring her beauty

In the video, the young lady who was dressed in an all-black outfit, which consisted of a black t-shirt, headdress and pants

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians sympathised with her for her loss, while others noted how radiant her beauty was

Nana Adwoa Sandra, the girlfriend of late Ghanaian actor C Confion, has gone viral on TikTok after a video of her surfaced.

C Confion's girlfriend goes viral.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the young woman appeared in an all-black outfit, including a t-shirt, pants, and a headdress, as she mourned her late partner. Many TikTok users expressed their condolences in the comments, while others noted her striking beauty.

C Confion, whose real name was Bright Owusu, passed away on December 20, 2024, after his health worsened. He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) a few days before his death. A statement from Dr Likee’s team had earlier asked for prayers, assuring fans that both his management and family were providing him with care.

Despite efforts to save him, the actor died less than 48 hours after being hospitalised. Tributes have since poured in from fans, colleagues, and industry players.

C Confion’s funeral was held on January 11, 2025, at Buokrom in Kumasi. Many Kumawood actors and celebrities attended the event to support his family. The funeral marked a solemn end to the life of a talented actor who was mentored by Kumawood star and YouTuber Ras Nene.

C Confion's woman sparks interest

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Brianna said:

"Now I know why he said skin ah skin❤️you so pretty Sandra ❤️is."

Obed Asamoah reacted:

"May God bless you for your speeding, time, energy for C Confion sickness."

❤️🤍Nana Ekua wrote:

"I pray that the good lord will strengthen you and be your comfort because losing a good partner who loves and care about you is like losing a good parents."

Abena Janice commented:

"I was in this pain last two years and is not easy May the lord strengthen you dear."

chidiebube okpalaeke reacted:

"Take heart ❤️okay but another man is waiting for you outside there."

Trenchkid0452 said:

"But low key C know market the girl nice I swear."

Share the Link said:

"God bless you for being there for her in this hard times."

Strika apologises to Dr Likee camp

Still, in Kumawood circles, Strika has apologised to Dr Likee and his team, especially Gun Shot, whom he lambasted after he was thrown out of the camp for stealing.

YEN.com.gh reported that Strika had come out to criticise Gun Shot for publicly accusing him of stealing and accused the actor of soiling his reputation.

However, Strika seems to have had a change of heart as in a new video, he has pleaded with Gun Shot and the Dr Likee family to forgive his transgressions.

Source: YEN.com.gh