Katharina and Elisabeth Lindinger, have broken the Guinness World Record for the shortest living twins

The twin sisters were measured on January 25, 2021, and were found to be 128 cm (4 ft 2 in)

They said they applied for the record to bring a smile to the face and hope to the heart of as many people as possible

Katharina and Elisabeth Lindinger, both 27 years old and from Germany, have broken the Guinness World Record - 2022, for the shortest living twins.

Shortest female twins World record-holders Katharina and Elisabeth. Photo: Guinness World Records.

Source: UGC

According to the Guinness World Records report, the twin sisters measure an average of 128 cm (4 ft 2 in), as verified on 25 January 2021.

Katharina and Elisabeth speak

The two said they applied for the record to bring a smile to the face and hope to the heart of as many people as possible.

"Our family was surprised at first. But it encouraged us in our decision to attempt the world record. Our family supports the idea of giving others courage through the title," they said.

They added that they hope that their record title will encourage inclusivity.

They also believe that by releasing this record, they will be able to stimulate more open discussions about their height.

According to the twins, this record will help encourage open conversations about their height.

"We’d be happy if the world understood and had the courage to ask us everything about our short stature. This gives us the chance to reduce our greatest disability - the prejudices in the minds of others."

In another separate article published on YEN.com.gh, photos from the wedding of a Nigerian couple has gone viral for the height difference between the bride and groom.

Many social media users can't stop commenting on the glaring difference and how the couple still wedded with pride.

In many relationships, couples share a significant difference in either height or body weight and depending on the variation, people can always make do and still think they look cute.

Most times, tall men end up with very short women and rather than think it awkward, people actually find it adorable.

It is however different for this couple who represent the opposite of the popular case of height differences.

Their wedding photos which have now taken over the internet, show how short the groom is in relation to his bride.

Source: Yen.com.gh