Fans frequently debate who the most handsome footballer in the Premier League is, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the sport

Different supporters have various opinions, influenced by both the style and charisma of the players

YEN.com.gh has weighed in on the discussion and ranked the Premier League’s most attractive footballers

Arsenal have not only secured a talented young defender in Riccardo Calafiori but also one of the game’s most charming players.

The highly-rated defender, who gained prominence at Euro 2024, has joined the Gunners from Bologna in a deal potentially worth £42 million with add-ons.

Riccardo Calafiori poses with Arsenal's home kit for the 2024/25 season after joining the north London club this summer. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Calafiori, versatile in both centre-back and left-back roles, has signed a five-year contract, keeping him at Arsenal until 2029.

His arrival strengthens a defense that conceded just 29 goals and kept 18 clean sheets in the Premier League last season, according to Transfermarkt.

As pre-season kicks off, while some might delve into tactical analyses of the Premier League's top teams for the 2024-25 season, many are more captivated by the league’s most strikingly handsome players.

YEN.com.gh explores the most good-looking stars in the English Premier League.

9. Mason Mount

Though his Southern accent and penchant for Ralph Lauren might not appeal to everyone, there's no denying Mason Mount's good looks.

The Manchester United midfielder effortlessly pulls off both a beard and a clean-shaven look, looks sharp with any hairstyle, and has a great sense of style.

His classic attractiveness might seem a bit too polished, and the nickname ‘Money Mase’ might be a bit much.

8. Fabian Schar

Fabian Schar, with his distinguished silver hair and captivating eyes, is the kind of player who defies type.

He’s got a bit of a ‘Take That’ vibe, attracting admirers including those whose opinions you might not expect, like your mom.

However, his previous top knot is hard to forget, leaving a lasting impression.

7. Virgil van Dijk

Like Mount, Virgil van Dijk’s attractiveness is almost unfair. How can a formidable defender look so striking and impeccably groomed?

It’s all in the hair—definitely the hair. Despite being annoyingly handsome and skilled, he clearly takes great care of his appearance.

6. John Stones

John Stones might seem a bit plain to some, but his charm is undeniable.

His devilishly handsome features, combined with his ball-playing skills, arm and thigh tattoos, and soothing Yorkshire accent, set him apart.

There’s something irresistible about this northerner.

5. Alisson Becker

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker is a formidable presence on and off the pitch.

With his beard and occasional moustache, he exudes a rugged charm that makes him one of football’s most striking players.

He could run a quaint coffee shop or renovate your bathroom—while excelling at football.

4. Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias benefits from his captivating foreign accent, but he’s more than just that.

He’s strikingly handsome and rugged, with a flair that’s evident.

The Portugal international is refined aftershave collection and overall appeal make him a favourite.

3. Ibrahima Konate

Entering the top three, Ibrahima Konate stands out with his six-foot-four frame and promising talent.

Liverpool’s towering centre-back is not just technically and physically gifted, but also frustratingly handsome.

His height is an added bonus, though his looks are almost too perfect.

2. Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai narrowly misses the top spot.

When he's not showcasing his midfield prowess, he’s striking poses that highlight his intense eyes, sharp jawline, tattoos, and perfectly tousled quiff.

His appeal was evident from the moment he joined Liverpool, capturing attention across social media.

1. Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori takes the crown as the Premier League’s most attractive player.

Arsenal’s new signing is a perfect blend of looks and talent, with his long hair, tattoos, piercings, and Italian accent.

His charm has been well recognized by Serie A fans and gained widespread admiration following his standout performance at EURO 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh