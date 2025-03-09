On March 8, Stonebwoy took over London's O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire for his Up and Runnin6 concert

The musician met a sold-out audience at the venue despite alleged efforts from some promoters to sabotage him

A video of Stonebwoy overwhelmed with emotions while on stage has surfaced on social media

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy couldn't hide his emotions as he performed My Name to the sold-out audience in the 2k-capacity O2-Sheperd's Bush Empire on March 8, 2025.

My Name, released in 2017 is one of Stonebwoy's fan favourites. It chronicles his struggles rising to the top and his unwavering faith in God.

He sat on a stool and solemnly performed the song. The performance was marked with emotional moments in which Stonebwoy appeared to be drying up tears from his eyes.

The video of Stonebwoy performing My Name has garnered significant traction on social media. Many fan comments referenced the reported hostility Stonebwoy faced in putting up his London show.

Weeks before the show, Stonebwoy's manager complained about an alleged attempt to sabotage the show by three of London's biggest promoters, Alordia, Akwaaba UK and West Coast. The Akwaaba UK CEO has vehemently kicked against the allegations.

While many thought Stonebwoy's show which clashed with another concert headlined by R2Bees was going to flop, reports indicate that the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire came alive and was sold-out in favour of the Jejereje hitmaker.

Stonebwoy's performance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Stonebwoy's emotional performance in London.

LIFE BE TIME🙏🏻 said:

"God Did,goosebumps whenever I see you perform…..We proud of you Bwoy….We love you❤️❤️❤️."

Philomina388 wrote:

Abi we told you guys the pressure will make some of you sleep at 6pm sharp you see 😂 Bhim never disappoint the comments section be only stonebwoy fans aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaboy😂."

GoldenGirl 2333 remarked:

"You really know stonebwoy's name but you don't know her story when God bless you you always bless you.bhim to the world 🔥."

Yaa Mighty noted:

"The love of my music life .. Livingston please I thank God for gifting you to us good music lovers .. without u , we wouldn’t hv been listening to anything music..Keep up BOBO❤️WE SOLD OUT 🤭😩🔥🔥."

Ahkosuah Jhuicy shared:

"Stonebwoy ,we the ones that love u r more than the haters ok. ur grace is different ✨️😌 💯💯💯. God bless you.

Lion King added:

"I'm emotional right now, but truth be told dude really resembles his mother."

Dr Louisa parties hard in London

Several videos of Dr Louisa in London supporting her husband's stint at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire have popped up online.

She was in her usual cheerful mode rattling her husband's infectious music lyrics from the audience.

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Louisa was spotted at the music venue with football stars Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

