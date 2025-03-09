Ex-English footballer Joey Barton stirred the hornet's nest by suggesting Africa has not produced any defender better than Jamie Carragher

Barton's remarks sparked fury among African football enthusiasts, who deemed his comments as unfortunate and disrespectful

YEN.com.gh has curated a list of five high-profile centre-halfs from the continent who were superior to Carragher

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Football has always been a sport of opinions, but some statements strike a nerve more than others.

Former English footballer Joey Barton recently waded into controversial waters, claiming that Africa has never produced a defender better than Jamie Carragher.

Ghana's Samuel Osei Kuffour leads a list of five African defenders who were better than Jamie Carragher. Photos by John Walton/EMPICS, Neal Simpson/Allstar and Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

Barton claims Carragher is better than any African defender

Barton's comment, which many consider not just debatable but outright disrespectful, has triggered a strong backlash, particularly from African football enthusiasts.

Many have countered his claim, highlighting past and present defenders from the continent who not only matched but surpassed Carragher’s contributions to the game.

While the former Liverpool man enjoyed a modest career, his achievements pale in comparison to some of the legends Africa has produced.

Five African defenders better than Carragher

Several African defenders not only competed at the highest level but also left an indelible mark on world football.

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at five such players who, by various metrics, outshone the Sky Sports pundit.

5. Kolo Touré

A commanding presence at the back, Kolo Touré was a dynamic, ball-playing defender known for his strength and composure.

According to Goal.com, Touré was a key figure in Arsenal’s legendary ‘Invincibles’ squad, which went unbeaten in the 2003-04 Premier League season.

Beyond Arsenal, he played crucial roles at Manchester City and Liverpool, winning another league title with City in 2011-12 before adding silverware in Scotland with Celtic.

His leadership extended to the international stage, where he helped guide Ivory Coast to AFCON glory in 2015.

Verdict: Touré had a more decorated Premier League career, excelled internationally, and proved himself in multiple top teams—outshining Carragher in versatility and impact.

4. Taribo West

An aggressive and physically dominant centre-back, Taribo West was a nightmare for attackers.

Known for his tough tackling and unique hairstyles, the Nigerian was as effective in stopping opposition forwards as he was in initiating play from the back.

His club career saw him play for European giants like Inter Milan and AC Milan, winning the 1998 UEFA Cup with Inter.

At international level, he was instrumental in Nigeria’s historic gold medal triumph at the 1996 Olympics, a feat Carragher never came close to replicating with England.

Verdict: West’s international achievements and higher transfer valuation at his peak indicate a level of prominence Carragher never reached.

3. Lucas Radebe

A leader both on and off the pitch, Lucas Radebe was the heart and soul of Leeds United during their rise to prominence in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

Per the Yorkshire Evening Post, his leadership propelled the club to a UEFA Champions League semi-final appearance in 2001.

Despite interest from bigger teams, Radebe remained fiercely loyal to Leeds, earning legendary status.

On the international scene, he captained South Africa at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups and played a key role in their AFCON triumph in 1996.

Verdict: If the debate includes leadership, tactical intelligence, and sheer influence on a team’s performance, Radebe edges past Carragher.

2. Noureddine Naybet

A technically gifted and tactically astute centre-back, Noureddine Naybet was a defensive pillar for both Morocco and Spanish side Deportivo La Coruña.

He was instrumental in Deportivo’s golden era, helping the club secure a historic La Liga title in the 1999-2000 season.

Unlike Carragher, who spent his entire club career in England, Naybet proved himself in multiple leagues and was regarded as one of the finest defenders in La Liga during his prime.

His intelligence and reading of the game made him a reliable presence at the back for over a decade.

Verdict: If one needed a center-back for an elite club setup, Naybet’s technical ability and major honours give him the edge over Carragher.

1. Samuel Osei Kuffour

Arguably Africa’s greatest-ever center-back, Samuel Osei Kuffour, was a defensive powerhouse with strength, aerial dominance, and leadership qualities.

His list of honours is staggering—six Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokal trophies, and the crown jewel, a UEFA Champions League triumph in 2001.

His heroics in the final and overall consistency made him one of Europe’s most respected defenders.

While Carragher was a one-club man with Liverpool, Kuffour thrived in a more competitive and demanding environment, consistently competing at the highest level.

Verdict: In terms of trophies, consistency, and the level at which he played, Kuffour’s career was far superior. Carragher was a decent defender, but Kuffour operated on an entirely different plane.

Lucas Radebe (left), Samuel Osei Kuffour (centre), and Noureddine Naybet (right) were superior to Jamie Carragher. Photos by John Walton/EMPICS, Mike Hewitt, and David Rawcliffe/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

Final Thoughts

While Carragher was a commendable defender in his own right, his legacy does not place him above the finest African defenders.

Barton’s claim, therefore, lacks merit when analysed from a historical and technical standpoint.

The continent has indeed produced defenders who not only matched but surpassed Carragher in ability, achievements, and influence on the game.

Carragher addresses backlash over AFCON remarks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jamie Carragher had addressed the backlash over his controversial remarks about AFCON.

The former Liverpool defender took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his remarks about AFCON.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh