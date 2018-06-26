How to reverse MTN mobile money transfer: complete guide

Can you imagine how much harder our lives would be without mobile money services? These services have revolutionised sending and receiving cas. While this technology makes sending and receiving cash easy, people often make erroneous transactions. This is why every Ghanaian should learn how to reverse an MTN mobile money transfer.

The MTN mobile money transfer service is one of the easiest ways to send or receive cash and pay bills. You must know how to reverse an MTN mobile money transfer if you make a wrong transaction.

How to reverse an MTN mobile money transfer

MTN mobile money is an electronic mobile service used for cash transactions. This service is normally provided by telecom companies through partnerships with banks.

Bank accounts are connected to the service to access subscribers’ accounts. Various rules and regulations are employed in this technology to protect clients from fraud.

If you have been wondering how to reverse an MTN mobile money transfer, fret not. There are different ways to achieve this, as explored below.

Reporting to MTN Ghana customer care

After noticing that you sent cash to the wrong number, ensure you make a call to the MTN customer care service requesting your cash back. Follow the steps below to do this.

Call 100 within the first 15 days from the day you made the wrong transaction.

Select your preferred language.

Select Mobile Money .

. Select Wrongful Mobile Cash Transactions .

. Select Speak to an Agent .

. Explain your situation to the agent who picks up your call.

Mention the correct account to which you intended to send cash.

Mention the account you mistakenly sent the money to.

State the exact amount of money involved.

Once you request, MTN starts an investigation and sends a message to the person within 15 days. If the person who received your money wrongfully accepts, the amount is credited to your account.

Person-to-person transfer

If you feel the MTN customer care process is cumbersome or slow, you can use this option. For the person-to-person reversal to work, you must contact the person you erroneously sent cash to.

The success of this option largely relies on how well you convince the other party to refund your cash and their morals and ethics. To make a person-to-person transfer, follow the steps below.

Fill in the number you wrongly transferred the cash to in your MoMo transaction message.

Call the person and tell them the exact amount you sent to them and the account you intended to send it to. Ensure you are speaking calmly. Do not shout or show rudeness to the receiver to avoid raising suspicions of fraud. Remember you do not have an official mediator.

Politely request them to check their mobile money account to confirm they received your money.

Once they confirm that the cash is there, request them to reverse it. You can even offer them a tip from the total amount as an appreciation.

If you convince the receiver, they can reverse your money. Note that this is not mandatory on their end.

Using social media

MTN Ghana has active social media accounts. You can seek help from the official social media platforms listed below.

You talk to MTN officials when you use the above social media platforms. Request them to help you retrieve your moeny.

Visiting the nearest MTN Ghana office

Another alternative is visiting the nearest MTN office to request a reversal. Follow the steps below to complete the process.

Visit the nearest MTN mobile money agent. Ensure you report the matter within 30 days of the incident.

Give the exact figure you wrongfully transacted and the number of the wrong recipient.

Allow time for the claim to be investigated and established.

Approval of the claim will result in your cash reversal being initiated. This process takes up to 15 days from the day your report

Confirm a successful mobile money reversal once you get your cash back.

How to reverse MTN airtime transfer

Apart from cash reversals, it is also possible to reverse airtime. Follow the steps below to reverse airtime transfers.

Dial the MTN money reversal code, i.e., *170#

Reply with 7 to access your mobile money wallet

Select option 5 for airtime reversal

Put the amount of transaction to be reversed

Then enter 1 to initiate the process

You will receive a confirmation SMS when the process is successful

If the reversal is unsuccessful, visit the nearest MTN mobile money agent to review the claim. You will get the needed assistance from the relevant authorities. The process has rules and regulations that must be adhered to.

How long does it take for money to be reversed?

It takes about 15 days from the day you lodge the claim to receive the cash in your account. It takes that long because your claim has to be investigated and established.

How can I reverse a wrong transaction?

You can reverse it by making a reversal request on the official MTN social media pages or calling the MTN customer care desk. Alternatively, you can visit the nearest office for assistance or request the wrong recipient to send the cash back to you.

How can I reverse money from MTN?

You can recover your money by placing a reversal request with the customer care desk at the nearest physical office, on social media, or via call.

How do I reverse an MTN mobile money transfer?

You can recover your cash by placing a reversal request with the customer care desk at the nearest physical office, on social media, or via call. You can also ask the wrong recipient to send back your money.

How long does it take to reverse money from MTN?

It takes about 15 days for your claim to be established and processed. If you make a person-to-person transfer, it takes a much shorter period.

All MTN subscribers should learn how to reverse an MTN mobile money transfer. Once you place your request, be patient, as it takes up to 15 days to complete the process.

