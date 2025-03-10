Ohemaa Emily, a young girl from the Assin area in the Central Region, has won the seventh season of Adom TV's Nsoromma

Emily won ahead of six others who made it to the final after 12 weeks of thrilling performances and intense competition

For her prize, Ohemaa Emily took home cash of GH₵30k and souvenirs from the show's sponsors

The seventh season of Adom TV's popular music competition for kids, Nsoromma, has ended with Ohemaa Emily emerging as the winner.

Ohemaa Emily, a talented rapper, was crowned at the grand finale held at the West Hills Mall in Accra on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The grand finale climaxed 12 weeks of fierce competition featuring remarkable performances and memorable moments.

Ohemaa Emily wins Adom TV's Nsoromma Season 7. Photo source: @adomtv

Source: Twitter

Ohemaa Emily delivered an exceptional final performance that captivated both the judges and the enthusiastic audience, securing her position as Ghana's next promising music sensation.

Ohemaa Emily becomes the second-ever girl winner

With her victory, Queen Emily, who hails from the Assin area in the Central Region, has made history as the second-ever female winner of the prestigious competition since it started seven years ago.

Watch the video below:

As the champion, Ohemaa Emily received a cash prize of GH₵30,000, along with additional gifts from the show's sponsors.

Ohemaa Emily receives a cash prize of GH₵30k after winning Adom TV's Nsoromma Season 7. Photo source: @adomtv

Source: Twitter

Other winners at Nsoromma Season 7

Following Emily in second place (1st runner up) was Annie Cooper, who took home GH₵20,000 and sponsor gifts.

Starboy secured third place with an equal prize of GH₵20,000. During the ceremony, Starboy was also presented with a special portrait from an admiring fan who had followed his journey throughout the competition.

Aseda rounded out the top four, receiving GHS 15,000 and sponsor gifts. All contestants were awarded certificates of participation recognizing their efforts throughout the season.

Ohemaa Emily has joined the distinguished roster of previous Nsoromma champions, including Righteous Vandyke, Ohemaa Perez, Victor Twum Ampofo, Nhyira Akoto Afriyie, and Abrantie.

Reactions to Ohemaa Emily winning Nsoroma

Emily's win garnered mixed reactions online. While some people thought it was deserving, others were rooting for Annie. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

Osei Daniella said:

"This year we didn’t see the winner coming at all..congratulations dear ❤️."

Obaapa Shantel Josephine said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉 baby girl....Assin y3wo adze oye."

Lynda Nana Achiamaa Buabeng said:

"Congratt, Emily, but Adom TV, you could have done better. This is not only about vote. Performance too counts ahba. The margin between Annie and Emily wasn’t a huge gap, and when it comes to performance, Annie has been killing it back to back. This win was for Annie, but in all, it’s all good."

Kuks Arhin said:

"You could see the disappointment on Annie's face and her fans too."

