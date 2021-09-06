Natcha Rodrigues has claimed that she had an affair with Cristiano Ronaldo five years ago e while was dating Georgina Rodriguez

The 27-year-old also told Ronaldo's lover to be vigilant with him because he has not changed from his old ways of flirting

The reality star also said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner used dumped her after both were exchanging messages on Instagram

A lady named Natacha Rodrigues who claimed Cristiano Ronaldo had a fling with has warned his partner Georgina Rodriguez to watch over her man, Daily Mail.

The model claimed she and Ronaldo were chatting with each other on Instagram secretly and met just once which resulted in being loved up together

Now that the 36-year-old has returned to Manchester United, the Love On Top reality show star has warned Georgina to keep a close eye on her man.

Natacha Rodrigues sends warning to Ronaldo's partner Georgina that she should keep a close eye on him. Photo by Mail

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday:

"They say leopards never change their spots and professional footballers get a lot of attention from beautiful women. It will be the same in Manchester as it was in Europe. Georgina must keep an eye on him if there's to be trust between them and a future for them."

The 27-year-old explained that while Ronaldo was committed to Georgina, CR7 flirted with her by begging her to send him a photo of her bum five years ago.

According to Natacha, she ended up spending two hours in Ronaldo private a[artement in Lisbon and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has since blocked her from his Whatapp.

She added:

"I was hurt by the way he dumped me by blocking me on Instagram after we slept together, and it still hurts now.

"There's always going to be a before and after in my life with Cristiano and the feeling there could have been more for us, even if we didn't end up becoming boyfriend and girlfriend."

