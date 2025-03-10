Ghana international striker Jerry Afriyie netted a brace for CD Lugo in a Spanish third-division game against Barakaldo

The 18-year-old showcased his natural goal-scoring talent, sparking excitement for his potential at the Black Stars

Afriyie sends a strong message to Black Stars boss Otto Addo for a major role in the upcoming WC qualifiers

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

18-year-old Ghanaian international striker, Jerry Afriyie, has wasted no time in announcing himself in the Spanish football scene.

In his first starting appearance for CD Lugo in the Primera RFEF Group 1, the young forward scored twice, showcasing his clinical finishing and immense potential. However, despite Afriyie’s stunning debut performance, Lugo suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Barakaldo.

CD Lugo striker Jerry Afriyie being challenged by Barakaldo players during the Barakaldo 3 CD Lugo 2 game on March 9, 2025. Image credit: @JerryAfriyieGh

Source: Twitter

Nonetheless, the match was a promising start for Ghana's Afriyie, whose reputation as a rising star in Ghanaian football continues to grow, with Otto Addo expected to select him for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Afriyie, who is currently on loan at CD Lugo from Al Qadisiya of Saudi Arabia, has been tipped as one of the brightest young talents to come out of Ghana in recent years. With the Ghana national team, gearing up for crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month, Afriyie’s performances will be closely watched by fans and the Black Stars coaching staff alike. His blistering start in Spain could be a sign of things to come, with many expecting him to carry this form into international duty.

CD Lugo starting lineup for the game against Barakaldo on Sudnay March 9, 2025 including Black Stars of Ghana striker Jerry Afriyie (first from right in the front row). Image credit: @CDeportivoLugo

Source: Twitter

A promising starting debut for Jerry Afriyie

On Sunday, in a tough away fixture against Barakaldo, Afriyie was given his first chance to impress on the field for CD Lugo as a starter. The team was under pressure to deliver a positive result, and despite their eventual loss, the young Ghanaian was a shining light. His two goals, which came in the 8th and 14th minutes, demonstrated his natural goal-scoring ability and clinical instincts in front of goal.

The first goal arrived when Afriyie fired from inside the penalty box with his left foot, calmly finishing past the Barakaldo goalkeeper Unai Perez to make it 1-1. His second came after halftime, as he latched onto a brilliant through ball from his teammate, beating the offside trap and placing the ball into the back of the net with precision. Both goals showed Afriyie’s excellent positioning and calmness under pressure as he demonstrated with his first senior international goal in Ghana's 1-2 home defeat to Niger in a 2025 AFCON qualifier on November 18, 2024.

Even though CD Lugo went on to lose the match 3-2, there was a silver lining in the form of Afriyie’s performance, and Otto Addo would surely be elated about that.

Afriyie’s Journey to CD Lugo

Jerry Afriyie’s rise to prominence has been swift, and his loan move to CD Lugo marks the next step in his young career. Afriyie transferred from Ghanaian lower-tier side Thought FC to Al Qadisiya, a club based in Saudi Arabia, before making the move to Spain on loan.

Playing in the Spanish third division provides him with an excellent opportunity to continue his development in a highly competitive league.

At just 18 years old, Afriyie has already earned a spot in Ghana’s national team, an achievement that speaks volumes about his talent and potential. His pace, technical ability, and intelligence on the ball have already attracted attention from scouts and coaches around the world, and it’s easy to see why he’s considered one of Ghana’s most exciting young prospects.

Black Stars’ expectations

Jerry Afriyie’s performance with CD Lugo is expected to pique the interest of the Black Stars coaching staff. Ghana is gearing up for a series of important World Cup qualifiers later this month, and Afriyie’s form in Spain could play a significant role in his inclusion for the upcoming fixtures.

Coach Otto Addo, who is tasked with leading the Black Stars to success, will be closely monitoring Afriyie’s development and hopes to see him translate his club form onto the international stage.

Ghana is looking for fresh faces who can contribute goals and energy to the team. Afriyie’s potential to lead the line and provide a new dimension to the attack makes him a valuable asset as the Black Stars prepare to take on their rivals.

If he can continue to perform at a high level, Afriyie could find himself in the starting lineup for Ghana’s upcoming qualifiers, competing for a spot alongside established stars such as Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, and others while Otto Addo might also invite the experienced Andre Ayew.

The Future looks bright for Afriyie

While the result of CD Lugo’s match against Barakaldo was disappointing, Jerry Afriyie’s individual performance highlighted his talent and provided hope for the future. At just 18 years old, Afriyie has already shown that he can compete at a high level, both in Spain and internationally.

His performances for the Black Stars in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers will be eagerly anticipated, as Ghana football fans and pundits alike are excited to see how he can continue to evolve.

Referees for Madagascar vs Ghana WC qualifier

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the appointment of the match officials to handle the Madagascar vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier on March 24 in Morocco.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh