Ghana Premier League Match Report: Asante Kotoko 2 Legon Cities 0

The game was Asante Kotoko's first Ghana Premier League match since the demise of famous supporter Nana Pooley

Defender Patrick Asiedu scored the encounter's opening goal as Kotoko move to the summit of the GPL standings

Pooley's funeral took place last Thursday, March 6, at the Heroes Park at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Asante Kotoko celebrated their return to action in the Ghana Premier League with a 2-0 triumph against Legon Cities on Sunday after a somber period marked by the tragic death of their supporter, Nana Pooley, during the February 2 clash with Nsoatreman FC.

The Porcupines’ first game following the devastating incident ended in a tense and emotional encounter, as they faced Legon Cities at the Babayara Sports Stadium for their 20th league game of the 2024/25 GPL season.

Patrick Asiedu netted the opening goal of the fixture in the 27th minute with a clever placement before Kwame Poku made it 2-0 with a 87th-minute penalty. The victory saw Kotoko go top of the Ghana Premier League with 37 points after 20 games, with Hearts of Oak dropping to second with a point less after same number of matches.

Kotoko vs Legon Cities attendance

A crowd of few passionate supporters, many wearing black and red in tribute to Nana Pooley, were at the Babayara Sports Stadium to honor the memory of the fallen fan whose funeral took place on Thursday, March 6 at Heroes Park. The atmosphere was charged with emotion as the Kotoko faithful stood in solidarity with the family of Nana Pooley.

Kotoko vs Legon Cities first half

The match began with Asante Kotoko eager to honor their late supporter with a strong performance, with an ex-board member hailing Pooley as the team's greatest ever football fan. The pre-match moments were marked by a solemn minute of silence in respect of Nana Pooley’s memory.

Kotoko quickly settled into the rhythm of the Matchweek 23 game, dominating possession and pushing forward with intent. However, Legon Cities were resolute in defense, frustrating the home team’s attempts to break through. Despite Kotoko’s early dominance, the first half was a scrappy affair, with neither side managing to create clear-cut chances.

Kotoko’s midfield general, Ntim Manu, was influential, directing play and attempting to link up with the forwards, but Legon Cities’ defense, led by their towering center-backs, stood firm.

On the few occasions that Cities ventured forward, goalkeeper Frederick Asare was called into action, ensuring Kotoko remained secure at the back.

The game's first goal arrived in the 27th minute when defender Patrick Asiedu struck from outside the box to put Kotoko ahead.

Kotoko vs Legon Cities second half

The second half saw a determined Asante Kotoko side ready to increase their lead, and fully aware of the significance of this game for their supporters.

The game saw goalkeeper Frederick Asare return to the Kotoko first team after spending time recovering from a injury while regular custodian Mohammed Camara served a suspension. At right-back, familiar face Lord Amoah picked a last-minute injury, and was replaced by youngster Daniel Adjetey who did not disappoint.

Cities tried to make things happen, but they never really appeared capable of upsetting Ogum Narteh's side who went ahead to scored a second goal to record their 11th victory of the league campaign.

With three minutes from time, Isaac Quagraine was penalized for handling the ball in the area, and Poku made no mistakes from the spot to seal the home success for the Reds.

However, referee Emmanuel Graham did not spot the hand ball incident, and did not award the penalty initially, but he sanctioned it when his assistant Gilbert Adom Mensah intervened.

What next for Kotoko?

The Porcupine Warriors now face Eleven Wise in an outstanding MTN FA Cup Round of 16 game at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 12.

