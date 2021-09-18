Midfielder Mohammed Kudus has returned from injury

The 21-year-old started training last week and played in Young Ajax's game on Friday night

Kudus has been out with an injury for almost two months

Ghana Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has returned from an injury that has kept him out for almost two months after playing in Young Ajax's game on Friday.

The 21-year-old scored as Young Ajax defeated Almere City 4-2 in the reserves league on September 17, 2021.

In photos posted on the club's website, Mohammed Kudus is seen enjoying himself after 45 minutes of action. He was the best player in the first half.

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus makes injury return in Ajax's victory over Almere City. SOURCE: Twitter/ @_Owurakuampofo @AFCAjax

"Young Ajax has a taste for it. After a wonderful victory over NAC earlier this week, Almere City was now tied to the victory cart. With Mohammed Kudus as the best player on the field in the first half, Max de Waal stole the show after the break: he scored an unadulterated hat trick: 2-4," wrote the club.

Mohammed Kudus picked up an injury while playing for Ajax during pre-season in the match against Anderlecht.

The exciting and talented midfielder has since not played for the senior and missed the start of the Dutch Eredivisie season.

However, his comeback is huge motivation for Ajax coach Erik Ten Haag, who needs the playmaker for a successful campaign.

On Friday night, Kudus proved how prolific he is, after netting the leveler in the 4-2 romping of Almere City in the reserves league.

Lance Duijvestijn had given Almere City the lead before Kudus' equalizer. Forward Max De Waal netted a hat-trick for Ajax to make it 4-1 before Tijmen Wildeboer pulled one back as the game ended 4-2.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to make a return to the first team in the game against Fortuna Sittard.

