Food vendors at the 13th All African Games have expressed dissatisfaction over low patronage of their services in the ongoing event.

One vendor, in an interview noted that they have people barely walking up to buy from them despite paying about GH¢ 2,500 to secure their stands.

A food vendor lamenting over the poor sales recorded during the games (credit: Twitter)

Source: Twitter

"To be frank the sales have been bad since we started. The business is not moving. We come and sit here every day, and nobody comes to even ask what you are selling," he said.

"And how we were expecting people to patronise our services, that's not what we are seeing. It's just the traders around and the cleaners and other workers here at Legon that buy from us," he told GHOne Business.

They are therefore demanding a refund of part of the GH₵ 2,500 paid to the organisers.

The All African Games commenced in Ghana on March 3, 2024, although the opening ceremony was held five days later.

It has so far been a battle skill, a contest for supremacy, and a race for glory, with most countries justifying their spot in the competition.

Egypt is currently leading the medal table with eighty-four medals, as of March 12, 2024.

Host country Ghana, on the other hand, has won five medals, two in swimming and three in weight lifting.

Most Ghanaians expressed their disappointment with Ghana's performance in the games.

