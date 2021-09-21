Passengers of an aircraft could been seen in a viral video fanning themselves with papers due to the unavailability of an air conditioner

While the name of the airline was not mentioned, the report has it that this happened in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

Nigerians on Instagram reacted to the development after the video was shared on social media and many of them made jokes about it

A video has got people talking on social media in which passengers could be seen fanning themselves with papers due to the unavailability of air conditioner inside a plane in Abuja.

In the video that was shared by @instablog9ja, the passengers fanned themselves even as they disembarked from the plane.

Reactions have trailed a video of passengers of an aircraft fanning themselves with papers. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The name of the airline was not mentioned in the caption as the video was shared on social media.

Social media reacts

While some made jokes about the development, others noted that it is becoming a norm and annoying.

Below are some of the reactions to the video:

@kunle_kapture said:

"What happen to opening window and receive heavenly fresh air."

@ijoba.kubu commented:

"This is becoming a norm and its annoying."

@mz_faythfuul wrote:

"Na to kuku open window make breeze enter."

@_kennyowen said:

"Thank God I’ve never been in this situation. I’ll totally freak out."

@emekaowomoney commented:

"And they are still flying? Omo na to shout pilot I wan come down abeg."

@essienjack wrote:

"This isn't funny. Elsewhere this aircraft would be grounded and the airline sanctioned. But this is Buhari's country where citizens are asked by government to protect themselves from everything government is supposed to protect them from."

Video of aircraft passengers fanning themselves with papers

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video taken in an aeroplane sparked massive reactions on social media, obviously due to its unusual nature.

In the clip shared on Twitter by @joeycrazype0ple, passengers aboard a Nigerian flight resorted to using papers to fan themselves, a practice that is not commonplace in aeroplanes.

A Twitter user @Daddy_Nomso reacting to the video said:

"Imagine someone now drop hot silent Mess, Kukuma spoil the Airways & the Airflow in the Plane come shout "Who dey Breatheeee"

Source: Yen