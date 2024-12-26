A Ghanaian lady in a video she shared on TikTok captured a road in terrible shape filled with potholes during her visit to Amsterdam

The beautiful lady compared the road to those in Ghana and claimed that despite how bad the road was, it was still better than those in Ghana

Her comments sparked a flurry of reaction, with many Ghanaians bashing her for putting the country's name through the mud

Ohemaa Conny, a Ghanaian lady who visited Amsterdam has stirred reactions online after sharing a TikTok video of a poorly maintained road in the city.

Ghanaian lady shows road in Amsterdam in a video. Photo source: ohemaaconny

The road, which was untarred, was filled with potholes. Despite this, she described it as being in better condition than many roads in Ghana.

The video went viral, drawing mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Many criticized her for comparing the two countries and accused her of putting Ghana in a bad light. They argued that her comments were unnecessary and painted the country negatively.

Others, however, agreed with her assessment, stating that road conditions in Ghana needed serious improvement. A few others were also surprised to see a road in Europe in such a poor state.

Ghanaian lady bashed over Ghana roads

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

agyemangprinc said:

"So are you saying there is no place in Ghana where the road is nicer than what you showed?"

Lizzy 🇬🇭🇺🇸 reacted:

"Some comparisons are so not necessary 😏😏why compare Ghana to abrokyire."

YHAW LEGHEND commented:

"u, guys u from Ghana buh u are there spoiled us instead of u to push Ghana forward look at all this."

Um Estimate said:

"wabodam papa when was the last time you came to Ghana."

Icon commented:

"She’s right…. Because your leaders are thieves…. They steal the money they are supposed to use to fix the roads… The greedy ugly baboons."

Ghanaian man delivers goat via motor

Another Ghanaian has triggered a reaction on social media. The man attempted to deliver a goat and found a creative way to do it.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, he placed the live animal in a bag and placed it on a motorcycle.

Ghanaians found the move hilarious.

