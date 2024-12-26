Manchester City have emerged as a destination for Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus

The West Ham United star is reportedly on the list of targets for City,as well as Arsenal, in the January transfer window

But West Ham coach Julen Lopetegui is calling on the Ghana star to focus more on his defensive work

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has been urged by head coach Julen Lopetegui to focus on improving his defensive contributions as speculation about a potential £85m January move to a Champions League club intensifies.

The Black Stars playmaker scored his first goal since mid-October in the Hammers' victory over Brighton last weekend, having returned from a five-game suspension following a red card against Tottenham.

Mohammed Kudus set surprising new target amid £85m January transfer links

Source: Getty Images

Despite his absence, Kudus leads the Premier League in successful dribbles this season with 42, showcasing his attacking prowess.

Linked with top clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal, the 24-year-old has been a crucial attacking outlet for West Ham during a challenging start to the season.

However, Lopetegui believes that doubling down on his off-the-ball work could unlock the attacking midfielder's full potential and further enhance his value on the pitch.

“I think any attacking player is much better if his focus is on his defensive work,” Lopetegui said.

“It always happens, when you are focused on your defensive work, normally your attacking performance is going to be better because football is about being focused always and a collective game.

“I think he was doing that but it was a pity he was out for five matches and it’s not easy to recover the rhythm in the Premier League.

“We are happy with him but we are happy because I think this is the only way and he has to understand football is a collective game despite each player having his strengths and his way to understand football.

"He is doing well and he is helping the team. When you do that, all of the other players are going to show that they are better. This is the only way I understand football, it is a collective game and on each one of them they have to put their best for the team.”

Mohammed Kudus ranked No.1 dribbler in Europe

Kudus has further cemented his status as one of the best dribblers in football.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian playmaker currently tops Europe’s top five leagues in successful take-ons, outperforming even Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

This achievement follows closely on the heels of another accolade, as Kudus was named to the CAF FIFPro Men’s Best XI at the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Awards.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh