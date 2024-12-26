John Dumelo, Edem Agbana Visit Patients In Ketu South, Pay Their Hospital Bills
- MP-elect for Ketu South, Edem Agbana and his colleague MP-elect John Dumelo, have warmed hearts this Christmas season
- The two visited patients in hospitals in the Ketu South constituency and paid their bills
- Netizens who saw the photos expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some hailed him while others asked the two to take their time
MP-elect for Ayawaso West Wuoguon, John Dumelo, and his fellow MP-elect, Edem Agbana, have visited patients in various hospitals in Ketu South.
The duo brought so much relief to patients by paying their medical bills.
Photos of the visit were posted on social media, with John Dumelo and Edem Agbana touring hospital wards and engaging with patients and their families.
John Dumelo and Edem Agbana are among the successful parliamentary candidates elected in the polls that ended on December 7, 2024.
While John will represent the people of Ayawaso West Wuoguon in Parliament, Edem Agbana will represent the people of Ketu South.
Ahead of their swearing-in, the two have started showing love to constituents in the Ketu South area. The two listened to patients' stories and offered them words of encouragement.
See the post below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
